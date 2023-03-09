The MSCI China Index, which tracks Chinese stocks listed at home and abroad, has risen slightly more than 5 per cent since the start of this year. This is just a tad more than the gains enjoyed by the MSCI World Index, a gauge of shares in advanced economies. For investors betting on a strong snapback in the word’s biggest developing economy following the dramatic dismantling of the zero-Covid policy last December, the relatively poor performance of Chinese equities this year is a kick in the teeth. China’s reopening rally began in early November , with the MSCI China Index surging 36 per cent in the final two months of 2022. Yet, after continuing their rapid ascent in January, Chinese stocks fell sharply last month, fuelling a debate about the sustainability of the rally and the underpinnings of the recovery. In a report published on March 4, JPMorgan noted that “our tracking of China-sensitive assets suggests there is no longer any excessive optimism being priced into financial assets regarding near-term cyclical upsides in China”. Put simply, a fresh catalyst is required for the rally to resume. Markets had hoped the annual gathering of China’s National People’s Congress this month would be the trigger for the resumption of the rally. However, the announcement on Sunday of a lower-than-expected growth target of 5 per cent for this year – which reduces the scope for more aggressive stimulus, thus providing less of a boost to an ailing global economy – caused sentiment to deteriorate further. Still, it is important to put things in perspective. As recently as October, the prospect of a rapid reopening seemed highly implausible. Who would have predicted that Chinese stocks would be up 53 per cent in the ensuing three months, manufacturing activity in February would grow at its fastest clip in a decade and Thailand would be expecting upwards of 8 million Chinese tourists this year, compared with the roughly 280,000 it welcomed last year? Why did Beijing set a moderate target for China’s GDP in 2023? Make no mistake, China’s full reopening eliminates a major headwind facing the global economy. It also comes at a time when investors are ramping up their bets on US and European interest rates peaking at a much higher level than was priced in during January, fuelling concerns about a sharper slowdown, particularly in the United States. The case for buying Chinese stocks is strong. Not only do valuations remain close to historic lows, initial conditions are attractive given that China’s economy is just coming out of three years of self-imposed isolation. While US equities have entered an earnings recession and have yet to reflect the sharp repricing in rate markets, Chinese shares are starting from a cyclical trough with economic and corporate fundamentals set to improve sharply amid ample liquidity. Investors who expected the reopening rally to continue at a blistering pace were asking for too much given the uncertainties facing the world economy, but this does not mean Chinese stocks are not a bright spot in global markets. However, there is also a case to be made that markets are too complacent about the sustainability of China’s recovery. A post-zero-Covid bounce is one thing. Overcoming structural and political challenges that limit China’s growth potential and constrain the recovery is quite another. Despite a rapid reopening, the persistent vulnerability of the housing market , the volatile regulatory environment and the difficulties in rebalancing the economy away from investment and towards consumption continue to weigh on sentiment. It is no coincidence that speculative hedge funds – as opposed to long-term institutional money – were the main driver of the reopening rally. According to the initial findings of a poll conducted by JPMorgan this week, 42 per cent of respondents believe the peak of the reopening rally has already passed. It is not just that many investors remain suspicious of Beijing’s policy intentions but that the cat is out of the bag. The government’s clampdown on the property market underscored the economy’s overreliance on demand from investment in real estate, driven by unsustainable prices and excessive leverage. In its latest assessment of China’s economy published last month, the International Monetary Fund warned that China’s investment-led growth model was “facing rapidly diminishing returns”. Tellingly, the IMF expects growth to slow sharply after the boost from reopening, decelerating to 4 per cent or less between 2025 and 2028. The disconnect between the excitement in markets generated by China’s abrupt reopening and concerns about the underpinnings of Chinese growth once the reopening boost fades will become more pronounced in the coming months. This does not mean the reopening trade has run its course. From a tactical standpoint, China is the go-to market this year given the snapback in the economy and liquidity support. What it does suggest, however, is that while investors need to lower their expectations of future gains in Chinese asset prices, they need to pay more attention to the underpinnings of growth as economic activity starts to normalise. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory