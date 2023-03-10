Last month, there was a fresh explosion of media speculation over the origin of Covid-19 after it was reported that the US Department of Energy had concluded – albeit with “low confidence” – in a classified intelligence report that the Covid-19 pandemic most likely arose from a Chinese laboratory. This shift in the department’s view – it had previously been undecided on the emergence of the virus – triggered renewed debate over the virus’ origins. Media discussions abounded over whether the virus had originated in nature – possibly in horseshoe bats in China’s southwest border regions – or leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology . And the controversy offered a fresh opportunity to vilify China and fan the flames of US-China conflict. Only policy wonks noticed that the announcement emerged in the same week that World Health Organization member countries started formal negotiations on a new and far-reaching global treaty on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, with the aim of finalising the treaty at the World Health Assembly in May next year. In all likelihood, this coincidence was exactly that. But it also reminds us that many conservative US politicians are more animated about exploring the role of a perfidious China in the origins of Covid-19 than in learning lessons that might protect us from pandemics. Several of these same conservatives also sharply oppose the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty, which they say would compromise US sovereign control of its health policies. The resurgence of “lab leak” theories also reflects differences across the US intelligence community on the pandemic’s origins, including potential embarrassment over the US’ long-standing scientific collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. While the FBI sits alongside the Department of Energy in preferring the “lab leak” theory, at least four other government agencies and a national intelligence panel have concluded with “low confidence” that the Covid-19 virus probably emerged from nature. By now, three years after Covid-19 first emerged, organisations including the WHO appear to have thrown in the towel on ever discovering with confidence where it came from. However, a WHO spokesman said last month that “the origin needs investigating, and China must provide access and info for this to happen – and if this doesn’t happen, efforts to understand the origins will remain rather stymied”. As an exhaustive investigation by Vanity Fair published in June 2021 concluded: “China obviously bears responsibility for stonewalling investigators. Whether it did so out of sheer authoritarian habit or because it had a lab leak to hide is, and may always be, unknown.” Frustrating as this may be, my view is that postmortem findings should no longer be a priority. Instead, we must learn as many lessons as possible to reduce the risk of future pandemics, and ensure early containment. Whether Covid-19 sideswiped us from nature or a lab leak does not greatly matter: both were plausible sources, and we need absolute vigilance to protect us against both dangers. Of much greater worry is the collapse of international trust and the cooperation essential in preventing or mitigating future pandemic threats. When you look at the menu being built into the WHO’s pandemic treaty, and the end-to-end health security ecosystem at the heart of it, there are many ingredients: improved surveillance, international early warning systems, rapid information-sharing on new pathogens, more powers for the WHO , more funds for international cooperative help, pandemic simulations, international training for health personnel and global vulnerability mapping. The preconditions for all of these measures are multilateral trust and cooperation. Cooperation between China and the United States – difficult in light of the awful conflict – is likely to be pivotal and sits at the heart of almost all these imperatives. Beijing has been its own worst enemy in blocking or slowing access to necessary information over the past three years. And the US has inflicted global harm in weaponising the pandemic and using every possible opportunity to embarrass and demonise China. The world needs China on board to avoid another pandemic disaster The imperative to cooperate is even more essential in view of the likelihood that China will continue to be associated with potential pandemic threats. This is not because of its wet markets, interest in eating wild animals, or its huge population. It is because in much of rural China, people live in close contact with domesticated animals, such as ducks, chickens and pigs, and also hunt wildlife, raising the risk of the emergence of zoonotic diseases. Add to this the reality that recent rapid urbanisation has led to the disturbance of once-remote animal populations, and the danger of exposure of the wider population to new viruses is high. On any WHO “vulnerability map”, China will remain a hotspot for decades. Whether it is a coincidence or not that the sudden revival of debate on lab leaks has erupted during the very week that the WHO rolls up its sleeves to draft a globally binding pandemic treaty may never be clear. But it has almost certainly muddied the waters for negotiators who already faced a year of delicate deliberation. So let’s keep priorities clear: we don’t need to know how this pandemic started to begin to prevent the next one. David Dodwell is CEO of the trade policy and international relations consultancy Strategic Access, focused on developments and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific over the past four decades