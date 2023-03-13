China’s “ two sessions ”, the annual meetings of China’s legislature and top political advisory body, have successfully concluded. This carries special significance as it is the first such event since last October’s party congress. The 14th National People’s Congress elected a new state leadership in its first session. Xi Jinping was unanimously re-elected president and reappointed chairman of the Central Military Commission, which reflected the will of the whole party, the military and people of all ethnic groups. This year’s two sessions attracted widespread attention as countries around the world expect China to inject more certainty into an increasingly uncertain world. Given the deep interdependence between China and the rest of the world, the nation’s development brings hope to all. Here are three key takeaways from the two sessions. First, China’s high-quality development will power the global economy. In the face of the pandemic and many other uncertainties both at home and abroad, the Central Committee with Xi at the core charted a course for China’s high-quality development. This is the primary task to ensure China becomes a modern socialist country . During this year’s two sessions, Xi underlined the importance of high-quality development on many occasions. This year’s government work report also put forward specific measures to coordinate policies and form a synergy for development. The report sets China’s GDP growth target at about 5 per cent , a goal that fits economic rules and the reality on the ground. It demonstrates to the world China’s determination to achieve high-quality development. The two sessions also restructured State Council institutions in key areas, which will help modernise China’s system and capacity for governance, to better meet the nation’s development needs. Going forward, China will remain resolute in its quest for high-quality development and will inject new vitality into the global economy. Second, China’s vision of a community with a shared future for mankind will further strengthen world peace and development. State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang underscored at a press conference that China will pursue an independent foreign policy of peace and a win-win strategy of opening up. It will always act to build world peace, contribute to global development and defend the international order. The statement was well received by the international community. Over the years, China has remained committed to this vision and contributed its wisdom and strength to addressing global challenges. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past decade, the initiative has seen US$1 trillion in investment, created more than 3,000 cooperation projects and 420,000 jobs, and lifted an estimated 40 million people out of poverty. With productive results through win-win cooperation, China has delivered on its commitment to make greater contributions to the world. Later this year, China will host the third Belt and Road Cooperation Forum, which will produce more results and benefit more people. On Friday, as the two sessions meetings were going on, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic relations under China’s mediation. This is an example of China successfully practising the tenets of its Global Security Initiative and a telling example of China’s role as a responsible major nation. The third point is that the “ one country, two systems ” policy will continue to provide a broad stage for the world to benefit from China’s opportunities. In President Xi’s speech, delivered at the first session of the National People’s Congress, he pointed out again that the central government will fully, faithfully and resolutely implement one country, two systems, under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong and the people of Macau administer Macau, both with a high degree of autonomy. This year’s government work report stressed that the central government remains committed to law-based governance in Hong Kong, will safeguard the constitutional order of the city, as stipulated in China’s constitution and Hong Kong’s Basic Law, and maintain its long-term prosperity and stability. Premier Li Qiang said at a press conference that the central government will fully support Hong Kong in integrating into national development, in developing its economy and improving people’s livelihoods, and in enhancing its global competitiveness. During the two sessions, delegates from Hong Kong made suggestions for the country’s development. They said they would carry forward the patriotic spirit and make new contributions to Hong Kong and the country’s high-quality development. As a “super connector” between China and the rest of the world, Hong Kong can achieve successes of its own and also contribute a unique share to Chinese-style modernisation through aligning with national strategies such as the Greater Bay Area and Belt and Road Initiative. In a few days, I will lead a group of representatives of foreign consulates, chambers of commerce and multinational corporations in Hong Kong to mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area. It will be a trip to see first-hand the progress in the area during the past four years and to explore the opportunities for the mainland, Hong Kong and the world brought about by China’s new development paradigm. As Hong Kong moves towards greater prosperity and stability and becomes further integrated into the country’s overall national development, the world can tap into more development opportunities from China through Hong Kong. Looking ahead, under the leadership of President Xi, the Chinese people will unite to build China into a modern socialist country and ensure that China’s contribution to world peace and development continues to grow. Liu Guangyuan is Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region