Is the tide turning for China’s ailing residential property market ? Judging by some of the recent reports issued by the world’s leading credit rating agencies, there are grounds for cautious optimism. In a note published on January 11, S&P Global Ratings said a package of measures unveiled by Beijing since last November – designed to ease the liquidity crunch faced by developers – had put the sector “on the cusp of a recovery”, drawing a line under the crisis. A report published by Moody’s Investors Service on March 1 said the measures signalled “a notable change in [the] policy stance to loosen the credit environment, which will bolster investor confidence and reduce the number of defaults”. There are also signs that distressed developers are making progress in restructuring their debts. A report published by Fitch Ratings on February 23 noted that at least eight had “completed or reportedly kicked off the restructuring of their bonds – mostly by extending maturities – in onshore and offshore markets”. More importantly, demand appears to be stabilising. In February, the value of new home sales by the 100 biggest developers rose 14.9 per cent year on year, the first increase since June 2021. Prices steadied in January, with new home values in 70 cities remaining flat month on month following 16 straight months of declines. Given the scale of the shift in policy in China over the past several months – the dramatic dismantling of the zero-Covid policy late last year amplified the impact of the easing in funding pressures – it would be surprising if the loosening of restrictions in the property sector did not have a significant effect on sentiment. A Bloomberg index of Chinese real estate stocks listed on the mainland and in Hong Kong surged close to 60 per cent between the end of October and early December, and is still significantly above its low prior to the policy shift. “The end of the zero-Covid policy is very important as it helps the economy regain growth momentum and is more conducive to restoring confidence in the housing market,” said Edward Chan, a director at S&P Global Ratings in Hong Kong. However, the relaxation of restrictions in the property sector has focused on supply – mainly by broadening developers’ loan, bond and equity financing channels – as opposed to demand. While Beijing has lifted some curbs on home purchases and lowered mortgage rates , it has conspicuously refrained from measures that might trigger another wave of speculative excess, a stance underscored by the pledge at the opening of the National People’s Congress to target “unregulated” expansion in the market. Acute tensions between efforts to forestall a more severe financial crisis and the need to reduce leverage and speculation make it extremely difficult to restore confidence in the industry, particularly among homebuyers. Weak governance allowed many developers to misuse funds homebuyers paid during the presales stage, forcing local governments to restrict access to presales proceeds, exacerbating funding stresses in the sector. The damage inflicted is not about to be reversed any time soon. In a report published last July, Nomura estimated that developers had only delivered around 60 per cent of the homes they pre-sold between 2013 and 2020, with the gap between new sales and completions widening sharply as Beijing’s deleveraging campaign gained traction in 2018. Moody’s notes that homebuyers “remain cautious [about] purchasing properties under the presales model, which places the burden of incompletion largely on them”. Yet, the main reason it is difficult to see a meaningful recovery in China’s housing market taking shape is because the asset price bubble has been pricked. The government is trying to deflate the bubble without causing home values to plummet, which would be a disaster in a country where housing wealth accounts for 70 per cent of all Chinese assets, while the industry underpins close to a quarter of the nation’s GDP. However, it has little choice but to cut a bloated and overleveraged industry down to size. The problem, as the plunge in sales and messy defaults over the past two years have demonstrated, is that reforms are painful and costly to carry out. The big policy changes needed in China to shift spending towards consumption, and away from debt-fuelled and unproductive investment, hinge critically on shrinking the property sector. Painful as it is, China must break its property-speculation habit In its latest appraisal of China’s economy published last month, the International Monetary Fund urged Beijing to implement structural reforms to “facilitate the property market’s gradual transformation to a more sustainable size”. These include fiscal reforms to reduce local governments’ over-reliance on the property market, providing households with alternative savings options, and increasing the quantity and quality of public and rental housing to cushion the impact on the construction sector. As S&P Global Ratings director Chan put it, the high-growth period in Chinese property is “behind us”. “Going forward, the market will become smaller but steadier,” he said, with less aggressive financial engineering among developers. Beijing’s ability to let the air out of the bubble gently will depend partly on whether it is able to make headway with these reforms. For now, however, just stabilising the market is proving difficult. A resilient recovery is wishful thinking. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory