Hong Kong has been experiencing a surge in scams . Last year, scam cases rose by 45 per cent to almost 28,000. Most were conducted over the internet, and victims suffered losses totalling HK$4.8 billion (US$612 million). Internet scams are easy to set up. Recently, someone impersonated me, emailing my colleagues at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to ask for their WhatsApp phone numbers “for easier communication”. While many knew it was a scam, some fell for it and sent their numbers. A cursory look at the email should have raised red flags – the sender’s email address has no connection to my name or affiliated organisation. Yet for just one or two people to respond to the scam would probably have made the endeavour profitable. And that is a general feature of online scams – the extreme economies of scale. Often, all scammers have to do is to write a fake message and press a few buttons to send out mass emails or instant messages. The cost of scamming each additional victim is negligible, which means attackers can easily target thousands of people at one go. All they need is an email or phone list, and to subscribe to an automatic message dispatching service. Such is the business model for online scams, allowing them to be profitable even when just a tiny fraction of careless people respond. Another business with similar features is direct marketing, for which Hong Kong has ample regulatory experience. In principle, the Unsolicited Electronic Messages Ordinance requires senders to clearly disclose their identity and to not send misleading messages. But there are still scammers who deliberately hide their identities and impersonate others. It is very difficult to identify and trace such attackers, especially when they work offshore. Laws such as the Crimes Ordinance and Telecommunications Ordinance , and even the proposed cybercrime legislation , have limited reach. Instead of merely relying on law enforcement to impose punishment after the event, or education to raise public awareness of online scams, we can apply economic measures to target the sending of scam messages. One way is to install “scam” filters. Many organisations already include spam filters in their email services to help users remove junk or marketing emails. We can simply add more patterns to the filters, for example, to flag emails in which the sender’s address does not match the name used in the sender name field, or when the email contains suspicious text patterns. Similar scam filters or warning systems can be used on instant messaging services. But there is one disadvantage: scam filtering may generate false positives. A small number of users could lose relevant or valuable messages from legitimate senders. Another anti-scam measure would be to raise the costs of sending messages. For example, email or instant messaging service providers could impose restrictions on the number of recipients allowed in mass messaging, which would increase the effort cost for senders. Bill Gates once suggested a sort of tax on emails to curb spam. While it might be draconian or unrealistic to tax every single email, taxing the sending of mass messages may be a practicable solution to curb online scams. Service providers should start considering charging senders for broadcasting messages. ‘Online lover’ scams Hong Kong investment manager out of HK$12 million inheritance We should also shift our attention to the service providers delivering mass online scam messages. While some see it as unreasonable to expect them to filter messages, others feel strongly that service providers should be made to pay the costs that arise from their indirect and unwitting help – factoring in the time spent dealing with scams and any monetary losses by victims. Holding the service providers at least partly accountable may encourage them to take more serious measures to identify and stop scam messages. Finally, people can help each other by quickly reporting and publicising new scams. In the incident cited above, a couple of my friends immediately notified me about receiving the fake email. I then sent an email to all my colleagues to alert them. In tackling online scams, such measures can go a long way to prevent others from being cheated. The recent launch of the Scameter+ app by the Hong Kong police is on the right track. If we cannot stop some people from responding to scams, we can at least hope they will also respond to targeted warning messages. Kai-Lung Hui is senior associate dean and Elman Family Professor of Business at the HKUST Business School. The views expressed here are his own