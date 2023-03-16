Once is an accident. Twice is a coincidence. But three times, as the saying goes, is a pattern. A popular explanation for the sudden collapse last Friday of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) – the biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crash – was that the cause of its demise was idiosyncratic, limiting the risk of broader contagion to the world’s larger, systemically important, banks. There is some truth to this. The balance sheet of SVB – which played a key role in financing venture-backed US technology and life sciences firms – was an outlier in the industry. Not only did the bank’s deposits rise much faster than those of its peers during the Covid-19 pandemic, they were heavily concentrated in the volatile tech sector, with as much as 95 per cent of the deposit base uninsured. Moreover, SVB invested these deposits overwhelmingly in long-dated debt, such as mortgage bonds and US Treasuries, without hedging against interest rate risk. Although previously deemed safe, the bonds suffered a sharp fall in prices last year when the Federal Reserve began raising rates aggressively, saddling SVB with heavy losses when depositors withdrew their money en masse. Yet, although SVB’s asset-liability management may have been exceptionally poor, the underlying cause of its implosion is identical to the one that threatened the solvency of Britain’s pension funds last September. SVB’s demise comes after two other US lenders, Silvergate Capital and Signature Bank – which both had heavy exposure to cryptocurrencies – also collapsed abruptly. It is the second major blow-up triggered by the rapid repricing of debt across the globe. If one includes less dramatic shocks, such as the downturn in commercial and residential property and heavy outflows of capital from emerging markets, it is clear that a creeping financial crisis is unfolding. To be sure, this is not, for the time being, a systemic event akin to the one that almost brought down the financial system in 2008, and then nearly tore apart the euro zone in 2011-12. Tougher regulation, moreover, has made the banking sector a lot more resilient. The current crisis is a slow burner, stemming from the failure of investors and regulators to recognise the scale of the damage wrought by the sudden surge in borrowing costs, particularly in corners of the financial system that were deemed safe. Having underestimated the severity of the threat posed by the spike in inflation, markets are being blindsided by hidden vulnerabilities in the financial system. The UK pension fund shock should have been a wake-up call for investors. The funds’ so-called liability-driven investment strategies, in which derivative contracts were used to bet on assets whose value was expected to rise more than the value of the funds’ liabilities, backfired spectacularly when former UK prime minister Liz Truss’ fiscal irresponsibility sent bond yields soaring. This caused a fire sale as the funds were forced to dump assets to meet collateral calls, sending yields higher and, crucially, exposing the acute dangers of risk management blind spots and excessive leverage in a rapidly rising rate environment. The hunt for yield when rates were at rock-bottom levels – whether it was SVB and other US regional banks buying long-dated debt to generate more income, or the risks Britain’s pension funds took to juice up their returns – has come back to haunt markets. The cliché on Wall Street is that to quell inflation, the Fed must raise rates until something breaks. This has now happened. The only question is how many more financial landmines will go off, and how the Fed (and other leading central banks) will react to financial instability, given persistently high inflation. Supply chains changing for good is why inflation is here to stay Markets have already rendered a verdict . As recently as last week, bond investors were expecting the Fed to raise rates by a further half a percentage point at its policy meeting next week. Now, markets are pricing in aggressive rate cuts this year. This is partly because the likelihood of another major blow-up rose dramatically on Wednesday when panic engulfed Credit Suisse , a systemically important bank that is in the midst of a radical restructuring and has been suffering deposit outflows. Even though Switzerland’s central bank pledged to provide it with a liquidity backstop, contagion in the banking sector is no longer contained, increasing the risk of a brutal sell-off if confidence is not restored. While banking risk is front and centre right now, other landmines could explode. The one that has been threatening to go off for some time is commercial real estate, particularly highly leveraged office developers and landlords in the US who have been hit hard by rising rates and the shift to hybrid working. For the Fed, the big question is whether it should halt its tightening campaign to prevent further financial instability. Although the pressure on America’s central bank to relent is intense, its war on inflation is far from over. Sending a message that financial instability poses a bigger threat than inflation could end up sowing more panic in markets. What is clear is that a slow-burn crisis is gathering momentum. The speed, scale and consequences of the repricing of global debt markets were woefully underappreciated. Investors and regulators can only hope that the mispricing of risk will not prove as costly as it did in 2008. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory