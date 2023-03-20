In financial markets, the question on every investor’s lips following the dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank , formerly the US’ 16th largest bank, is: what is the next shoe to drop? While attention is focused on vulnerabilities in the banking sector, commercial real estate has been under scrutiny for some time. The office sector is causing the most concern due to the toxic combination of the sharp rise in interest rates, stretched corporate balance sheets that limit tenants’ ability to pay more rent and, crucially, the pandemic-induced shift to hybrid working , especially in the United States. Grade B offices – lower quality and poorly located buildings that have poor sustainability credentials and are ill-suited to the post-Covid world – and indeed many grade A offices are most at risk. In a sign of the severity of the deterioration in sentiment towards commercial property, an index of US office-focused real estate investment trusts (Reits) has lost a staggering 50 per cent over the past year, leaving it at its lowest level since early 2010. With traditional commercial real estate – offices and retail properties – accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the benchmark S&P Global Reit index, it is not surprising the gauge is down 28 per cent since the end of 2021. Given such a bleak global backdrop, this may seem like an inopportune time for China to be pushing ahead with the development of its fledgling Reit market . A minnow in the Asia-Pacific region – Japan, Australia and Singapore have a combined weighting of almost 90 per cent in the S&P Asia Pacific Reit index – China only launched its first batch of publicly traded Reits in June 2021. They have since grown to 25 with a market capitalisation of US$12.6 billion, compared with 204 in the US with a total value of US$1.2 trillion. However, China’s Reits are a world apart from established markets. For starters, the pilot programme intentionally excluded traditional types of commercial property, making comparisons with typical Reit structures in mature markets inapt. Chinese regulators have prioritised infrastructure assets, with highway and industrial park Reits accounting for 15 of the 25 trusts. Second, the rationale behind the establishment of a Reit market is inextricably linked with China’s policy goals and geopolitical ambitions. Partly aimed at broadening funding avenues for debt-laden local governments and controlling leverage in the economy, the trusts are also designed to ensure capital is channelled into industries that drive innovation and technological change. Although a complicated ownership structure prevents China’s Reits from owning the underlying assets directly – one of the shortcomings of the regime, along with less favourable tax arrangements and a dearth of income-producing schemes operating on market principles – the trusts provide investors with quality infrastructure assets that generate stable income streams. This aligns well with the preferences of global property investors and developers who favour defensive and resilient assets such as logistics , cold storage and data centres . Investors are also placing more emphasis on alternative transaction structures to help them deploy and recycle capital. Three of China’s listed Reits are logistics-focused trusts, underscoring the importance of high-quality warehouses in upgrading the nation’s industrial infrastructure and strengthening supply chains. Earlier this month, ESR, Asia’s largest real asset manager, announced it had received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange to spin off three of its high-specification logistics properties located in Kunshan with a view to listing them through a Reit on the Shanghai bourse. ESR said the establishment of a Reit market in China chimed with the group’s priorities, helping it capitalise on the financialisation of real estate across the region and facilitating the inclusion of its assets in its private funds and Reits. A Reit structure, moreover, helps deepen and stabilise China’s volatile capital markets. “You can see where the government is coming from. They want stable assets with recurring income streams,” said Rui Hua Chang, managing director, head of capital markets and investor relations at ESR. Third, the development of a Reit market could help China reform its housing sector whose sales market faces a severe crisis . In July 2021, regulators broadened the scope of the Reit programme to include affordable rental apartments, paving the way for the listing of four rental property-focused Reits. In its appraisal of China’s economy published last month, the International Monetary Fund noted that promoting the development of rental housing would “diversify options for households and help ease the transition impact on the construction sector”. According to a survey of investors’ intentions published by CBRE earlier this month, rental housing registered the sharpest increase in investor interest, rising to become the second most popular asset class in China after logistics. Eric Pang, head of capital markets, China, at JLL in Beijing, said that lobbying efforts to expand the scope of the Reits further to include traditional commercial property were intensifying. “It is only a matter of time before we get retail and office Reits,” Pang said. Given that it took more than 15 years just to get Reits focused on low-risk infrastructure assets off the ground, Beijing will be wary of opening up the nascent market to sectors that are more volatile and prone to speculative excess. Still, the fact that China is starting with infrastructure bodes well for the development of the country’s Reit market, particularly at a time when critical assets such as logistics properties and data centres are in high demand. Chinese Reits are a minnow, but their potential should not be underestimated. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory