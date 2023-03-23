While in office, US secretary of state Madeleine Albright referred to America as an “indispensable nation”, a statement that is still true. Last century, America ensured that Adolf Hitler’s totalitarian barbarism did not turn Europe into a dark place. This century, the United States – and Nato – has been the last line of defence against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s imperialist fantasies, and the primary reason a sovereign Ukraine still exists. US President Joe Biden has enforced his red line in the sand in his support for Ukraine, unlike his predecessors’ reactions to Georgia’s 2008 conflict with Russia and the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Putin did not anticipate a united West or an America that has returned to being first among equals. The coordinated efforts by the West have forced Putin to reconsider his strategy. The best he can hope for is a stalemate and an eventual erosion of the new-found Western cohesion. But with the Ukraine war entering its second year, two leading Republicans expected to contest the 2024 presidential race have given Putin hope: both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis oppose continued US support for Kyiv . DeSantis, in response to a questionnaire from America’s leading Putin admirer Tucker Carlson, called Russia’s war a “territorial dispute” that did not involve America’s “vital national interests” – a statement more fitting from Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov than the governor of Florida. Meanwhile, Trump has been parroting Russian propaganda throughout the war. Trump’s reverence for Putin is well-documented , and according to a recent interview, he seemed inclined to let Russia “take over something” in exchange for “peace”. Donald Trump says if he's re-elected president he would end the Ukraine war in "one day" because he "got along very well" with the Russians. pic.twitter.com/LsLUy4tIgc — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 5, 2023 In a recently posted video, Trump talks about “fundamentally re-evaluating Nato’s purpose and Nato’s mission” while claiming the greatest threat to the US is not Russia. In light of former national security adviser John Bolton’s claim that Trump was probably planning to withdraw from Nato if he won a second term, his words and clear pro-Putin stance should set alarms ringing for anyone not sitting in the Kremlin. DeSantis, however, knows that if the West loses Ukraine, the geopolitical implications will be epochal. In 2014 and 2015, DeSantis, then a congressman, called for the sending of “defensive and offensive” weapons to Ukraine, and even voted to refuse to fund a new missile defence treaty with Russia until it withdrew from Ukraine. He also described himself in 2017 as a student of the “Reagan school that’s tough on Russia”. Yet six years later, he has joined the Republican Party’s surrender caucus, led by Trump and his enablers. It would seem the fight against Disney is more important than the fight for Ukraine these days. Consider the message being conveyed to Putin. He now knows that under either of the two leading Republican candidates, who together command 60-70 per cent of the Republican vote, the message is: if Russia hangs in there, US help for Ukraine will cease and the Western alliance will break. It makes the 2024 US presidential election an automatic target for Putin. Assuming Trump or DeSantis is on the ticket, it seems more than plausible that Putin will intensify his efforts at election interference . Hillary Clinton witnessed first-hand how effective troll farms and the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s servers can be. And one can rest assured that Russia has become far more sophisticated in using these techniques since. DeSantis’ recent statements on Ukraine were so preposterous that the Republican foreign policy establishment pushed back firmly. Senators Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio as well as former vice-president Mike Pence all uttered harsh criticism, while former New Jersey governor Chris Christie went as far as comparing DeSantis to Neville Chamberlain, the British prime minister who infamously tried to appease Hitler. It’s not merely about what happens in January 2025 but also what happens now. Anti-democratic forces all over the globe are assessing how firm the Western resolve is and how robust and reliable the US is as an ally. Lenin’s credo, “you probe with bayonets: if you find mush, you push”, could soon become general wisdom again. With Trump and DeSantis indirectly supporting Russia, Ukraine’s widely expected counteroffensive this spring is even more pivotal, and Biden ought to do everything in his power to increase support and ensure European leaders follow suit. But European leaders looking at DeSantis’ statement – and Biden’s approval ratings – could reconsider their options. After all, if the US ceases its commitment to Ukraine, why would Germany or France continue their efforts? The Global South are falling out of love with the West’s liberal order Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron will begin to wonder why they are supposed to make sacrifices, taking on Ukrainian refugees and coping with egregious energy prices that could divide their societies further. Macron, for instance, has already shown his proclivity for a negotiated “peace” – a euphemism for surrender and unacceptable given the geopolitical importance of this war. If America allows Putin to destroy Ukraine and not pay the price, these Russian tactics will spread and become the new normal. With Trump or DeSantis fighting to be on the ticket in 2024, nothing short of Ukraine’s survival and the global world order will be on the ballot. It is a scenario in which America could no longer be indispensable. Thomas O. Falk is a UK-based independent journalist and political analyst