The budding reset in Saudi-Iranian ties brokered by China has all the makings of a game changer reverberating beyond Riyadh and Tehran. Positive momentum can grow and spread as much as negativity. But will a positive trend for peace be allowed to develop? Objectively, reduced tensions – if not also growing regional solidarity – are surely constructive. Having suffered secondary conflict or proxy wars from Saudi-Iranian tensions, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen would appreciate improving relations between Riyadh and Tehran. After discussions that adhered to the United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation charters, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and to reopening their embassies by May. They pledged non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, a principle China endorses . Crucially, they will also revive the security cooperation agreement signed in 2001. However, in some third or fourth countries’ strategic calculations, peace between the Gulf region’s leading Sunni- and Shiite-majority nations is not a positive development. Self-interest makes them see themselves as losers for being crowded out. Israel is probably disturbed that national and sectarian identities may now cease to divide Muslim nations in its neighbourhood. Its hopes of nurturing ties with Saudi Arabia to isolate Iran further have been dashed. Officially, the United States says it welcomes any reduction in regional tensions. Still, Washington’s efforts to forge an Israeli-Saudi reset must now take a back seat at best. It must also be galling for the US to see China beating it to earn the world’s plaudits for facilitating a global public good. Worse, it signals China’s growing influence in classic zero-sum fashion – and in a region Washington had long considered its sphere of influence. In a time of rising great power competition , such self-interests can be a significant policy driver. Will the fledgling peace brought about by the deal be allowed to live and grow? The intensity of great power competition explains why Beijing’s role looms disproportionately large in the US imagination. China has been rightly commended for its efforts, but the commitment of Saudi Arabia and Iran is key. Iraq and Oman hosted talks between Riyadh and Tehran over the past two years. Those overtures proved fruitless, perhaps because Iraq and Oman lacked heft. That Iran and Saudi Arabia let China broker a deal could be because China is considered a major power yet one less partial to nationalist and sectarian differences in the Gulf. Both Iran and Saudi Arabia are among more than a dozen countries reportedly keen to join the BRICS grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, where Beijing exercises significant clout. Goodwill rather than tension would recommend both countries for BRICS membership or BRICS Plus affiliation. Iran is also on the cusp of full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation which Saudi Arabia also wants to join. Both countries are already part of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. BRICS is developing a basket of members’ currencies as an alternative to the US dollar in global trade. Saudi Arabia said in January that it was open to settling trade in currencies other than the US dollar. This would no doubt include accepting payments for oil in renminbi, which China has been pushing for. Iran has been accepting payment in renminbi for over a decade. Meanwhile, Washington has been aggravating its own concerns. A “ pivot to Asia ”, reducing its Gulf presence, petulance at BRICS members exercising independent choices, alienating Iran over its nuclear programme, pressuring Riyadh over oil output, and Biden’s vow to punish Saudi leaders for the murder of government critic Jamal Khashoggi have all shaped the present US predicament. While the immediate peace dividends from a Saudi-Iranian truce are regional, multilateral institutions and partnerships amplify them on a global level. So, what might a peace dividend in East Asia look like? How Hong Kong can find its role as China and the Middle East draw closer If a devastated Ukraine is a grotesque template for Taiwan should Beijing go ahead with “reunification” by force, what template might Gulf peacemaking imply? Here again, Sinophobes fret over a supposedly pervasive China in the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. However, if Tehran and Riyadh have agreed to observe mutual respect and refrain from meddling in each other’s domestic concerns, these are established international norms among sovereign nations and not Chinese formulations. These principles are fundamental to civilised relations in the international community. They have long been prioritised by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, helping to keep the peace among members. If these principles seem novel to some, it may only be because hegemony has become customary and displaced a familiarity with lawful and principled multilateralism. In a heterogeneous world where all sovereign states are equal before international law, their respective histories and cultures – including their political cultures – must be respected. No external agency compelling regime change is acceptable. The adversarial thrust in US policy makes it hard for China to trust The alternative to treating each other equally and with mutual respect, and observing non-interference, is a top-down, divisive political or military alliance bent on polarisation, provocation and brinkmanship, risking war . Asean rejects that approach in favour of inclusiveness, appreciating that peace requires mutual accommodation in a diverse region. But elsewhere, differences in governing systems which need not mean conflict are being portrayed as if they do. If that sounds eerily like a cold war, that would be what it is. The Cold War, too, could be a template for a decoupling world. But central to national sovereignty is the prerogative of each nation to decide which path to take and which to reject. Bunn Nagara is a geopolitical consultant and honorary research fellow of the Perak Academy