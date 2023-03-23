The US has endured over six months of complaints from partners and allies in East Asia and Europe for its slew of industrial policies. These include the Chips and Science Act , the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Inflation Reduction Act , viewed as major successes for the Biden administration at home, but which have caused unease, particularly in Tokyo, Seoul and Brussels. Earlier this month, the European Commission (EC) announced the much-awaited Critical Raw Minerals Act and outlined its provisions. Interestingly, this was not just in response to America’s industrial policies but has a seemingly larger objective of protecting Europe’s industry, securing the pathway to addressing climate change while reducing dependence on any single country for mineral needs. Along with the Net-Zero Industry Act , this forms Europe’s new green industrial policy action plan. While the act does not single out China, most provisions hint at it and officials have made direct references. For example, the EC has announced that no more than 65 per cent of any key raw material will come from a single country. Currently, China leads the processing of several key mineral value chains, both for rare earths and metals such as lithium, cobalt and manganese. While European leaders have not gone as far as some American populists to accuse China of stealing their lunch, they have attributed China’s success in critical mineral value chains to its strategic choices and state planning. Frans Timmermans, an EC executive vice-chairman and leader of its work on the European Green Deal and European Climate Law, took that approach to explain China’s dominance in these sectors. The difference between the American and European approaches is not just over the “competition with China” messaging but the scale and scope of the subsidies. The European Union’s green industrial policies are not as ambitious as the American ones. Furthermore, Europeans have been more cautious in rolling out subsidies for fear of sparking a subsidy war. To assuage concerns, Biden has engaged US allies and kept open the channels of communication to avoid any alienation or new trade tussles. For example, while his administration pressed the Dutch to restrict semiconductor technology sales to China and went ahead with the Inflation Reduction Act, it has also continued to engage its partners through the US-EU Trade and Technology Council set up in 2021. Recently, the administration included a “clean energy incentives dialogue” as part of the council to coordinate incentives for various manufacturing activities and increase transparency about tax credits and subsidies. These help in averting transatlantic trade tensions. Furthermore, the European awakening to China’s monopoly in several value chains is not a result of populism or strategic competition, as is the case with the US-China dispute. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has made the leadership in Brussels patently aware of the risks of relying on an adversarial nation for energy and vital goods. Moreover, while the US has engaged in the securitisation of the critical minerals trade by leading initiatives such as the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), and even proposing a mineral club akin to Opec, Europe has taken a more measured approach, considering its corporations’ interests in China. Volkswagen’s board member for technology Thomas Schmall recently emphasised that the “bottleneck for raw materials is mining capacity – that’s why we need to invest in mines directly”. Volkswagen , along with businesses such as German chemical giant BASF , have committed millions in new investments in China just over the last two years. The EU, Japan and South Korea all have their own industrial policies, but unlike the US, they are small markets and cannot achieve economies of scale. Like China, South Korea and Japan have a history of channelling funds to selected industries through subsidies and other incentives. South Korea’s chaebol and Japan’s zaibatsu have become premier exporters owing to government hand-holding. While the recent slew of measures may prioritise the supply chain’s resilience over its efficiency due to geopolitical concerns, in the US, the legislation is designed not only to prevent weaponisation of interdependence resulting from geopolitical tensions, but also to revive domestic manufacturing competitiveness. Biden conditions make US chip funds less attractive, industry sources say This is pegged to leveraging the US market size to absorb the goods produced in the country or continental North America through trade agreements such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement . So while they pursue the securitisation of trade on the US bandwagon, the German, South Korean and Japanese economies have little choice, given their export-oriented nature, but to rely on large consumer markets such as China. This is evident in the goal-setting. The Biden administration has set ambitious goals to progressively increase the share of domestic manufacturing in the US by tying them to the tax benefits provided under the Inflation Reduction Act up to 2029 and beyond. But Europe’s goals have no such onerous obligations. The proposed guidelines only state that 10 per cent of the raw critical minerals consumed by EU members should be mined in the region, 15 per cent of needs should be met by recycled sources and 40 per cent of all critical minerals used ought to be processed within the EU. Despite the difference in the scope of their green industrial policies, that addressing climate change and the weaponisation of resource interdependence has vaulted to the forefront of trade policy is a welcome measure – and a big win for the environment and in breaking up monopolies in global value chains. Akhil Ramesh is a Fellow at the Pacific Forum