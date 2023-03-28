“Frank one. Splash One.” As the US fighter jet pilot announced the breaking up of an alleged Chinese spy balloon in mid-air, so too did hopes of a rapprochement between China and the United States. Tensions, already high after a series of diplomatic spats, went up a notch. Earlier this month, Chinese leaders criticised the US as the force behind the “ containment and suppression ” of China and warned of the risk of “ conflict and confrontation ”. Meanwhile, the US government has imposed a new round of sanctions on Chinese companies and revived the “lab leak” theory on the origins of Covid-19. It is almost as if the two countries are plotting a collision course. Current tensions reflect miscalculations in both countries’ decision-making frameworks and the misperceptions propagated by their media and so-called pundits. The US strategy of competition without conflict with China is fundamentally a paradox, especially given its policy of economic and technological containment. A rising power facing serious threats to its economic lifeline may well resort to violent means to secure its future, as the Japanese empire did in the 1940s in the face of the international embargo. Thus, Beijing’s desire for a less aggressive Washington is unrealistic. Seeing itself as the bastion of democracy, America will use subversion and open conflict to maintain its role in the global order it has constructed when it perceives existential challenges to its ideological supremacy. Take, for example, the Vietnam war and Latin America during the Cold War . While the ideas of competition without conflict and compartmentalised cooperation are the logical products of the interconnectedness of China and the US, such goals are also unattainable and misleading. After Nancy Pelosi, then the US House Speaker, visited Taiwan last August, China suspended cooperation with the US on climate change and drug trafficking. There is hardly any cooperation in this competition. The miscalculations of decision-makers from China and the US are compounded by a lack of quality and comprehensive media coverage on each other from either side. An article by New York-based ProPublica last October tried to present explosive evidence supporting the Covid-19 lab leak theory , but its argument was based on a disputed translation. One could argue that the media in both countries are dogged by confirmation bias, where it seems that every news article must fit a preconceived and stereotypical image of the other side – of China as an evil hivemind determined to usurp the US and of the US as an arrogant hegemon hell-bent on crushing the Chinese dream. Admittedly, there is a grain of truth in both images. But they also ignore the complex and nuanced sociopolitical reality of the two nations – and dehumanise their peoples. Such distorted portrayals also deepen misconceptions among the public and officials about the other nation. While the nationalism and collective insecurity fuelled by sensational news coverage can be a rich source of political capital, they also drastically reduce the room for diplomatic manoeuvres, making gestures of receptivity politically unfeasible. Even the authoritarian regime in China cannot ignore the rampant anti-American sentiment among its people, especially as it seeks to reframe its legitimacy around the image of a strong and independent China. The US and China remain locked in fierce competition and this is likely to lead to conflict on several fronts. The question is not how to avoid such conflicts, but how to manage them. Beijing and Washington must recalibrate their engagement strategies and aim to normalise this competitive and, to some extent, hostile relationship. One place to start is for each country to release a publicly available national strategy on the other, with clear plans that consider future conflict. China’s refusal to take a hotline call from the US after the balloon incident is a cause for concern, but it should not be an excuse to stop outreach. The militaries of both countries should resume routine communication and dialogue on crisis management so that, in the event of a direct military conflict over Taiwan, the necessary channels of communication remain open, diminishing the dangerous possibility of strategic misjudgment. Fog of mistrust is stopping the US and China from seeing eye to eye Above all, the media and public figures in both countries must create a landscape in which sensible and grounded conversations about the US-China rivalry can flourish. Journalists and opinion leaders must recognise that their content will be consumed not only by the intended domestic audience, but also by foreigners and their governments, and will shape their perceptions. Of course, no one should self-censor out of fear of provocation. But they also have a responsibility to educate themselves on the subject they wish to address. We are living through one of the most complex geopolitical challenges in history. In some ways, we take the lessons of history for granted, thinking that future crises can always be averted simply by arming ourselves with foresight gleaned from the past. But that’s never enough. The 1962 Cuban missile crisis was defused largely by tactful diplomacy and timely communication between the US and the Soviet Union. Both elements are severely lacking as the world’s superpowers edge towards a showdown. This alarming trend alone should be enough to justify the need for a new way of engagement. Song Fu is a master’s student in the Public Policy and Global Affairs program at the University of British Columbia. He is also a Center for Chinese Research Fellow at the Institute of Asian Research