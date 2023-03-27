The frenzied scramble for rented property has been one of the most conspicuous effects of the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. The sudden resumption of demand has added to the long list of factors driving up rental prices. Among the most important ones are the lack of supply, the “financialisation” of real estate and, more recently, the surge in mortgage rates . New York and London have grabbed the headlines, mainly because rents plunged at the start of the pandemic – particularly at the top end of the market – when many residents decamped to the suburbs and smaller cities. However, over the past two years, rents have recovered rapidly, reaching record highs. In London, four in 10 renters moving home last year chose to leave the capital for cheaper accommodation elsewhere in Britain. According to an index of prime residential prices in 10 leading cities compiled by Knight Frank, New York and London have witnessed the sharpest recovery in rents since their pandemic low. This makes the blistering pace of rental growth in Singapore all the more remarkable. In the final quarter of last year, the city-state – one of the first countries in Asia to reopen its borders – overtook New York to post the fastest rental growth, with average rents increasing a staggering 28.2 per cent year on year. Rents in Singapore’s dominant public housing system have also gone through the roof, up 28.5 per cent last year, data from Singapore property portal SRX shows. Indeed, rents for private homes and government-subsidised apartments surpassed their 2013 peak in March last year and continued to rise in January on a monthly basis. A confluence of factors – an influx of foreign workers from a diverse group of countries, pandemic-induced delays in construction, the dramatic increase in sales prices and the impact of two new rounds of cooling measures in the sales market introduced in December 2021 and September 2022 – have caused the rental market to overheat, fuelling concerns about rising living costs and the city’s ability to attract and retain talent. The property boom has contributed to the proliferation in comparisons with Hong Kong, Singapore’s main rival for financial pre-eminence in Asia. According to an analysis by the Post last month , average rental prices per square foot in US dollar terms in three prominent locations in both cities are now cheaper in Hong Kong , long a notoriously expensive city. However, the frenzy in Singapore's rental market needs to be put into perspective. First, the surge in private and public housing rents only began in early 2021 following a period of nearly eight years in which rents were falling or barely growing. "Landlords have been painted as the villain. But everyone forgets there was a long period when rents were falling or were flat,” said Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA Realty. Second, among the 80 per cent of Singaporeans who live in public housing, 90 per cent own their homes. The rental market is underpinned by demand from foreigners, making it less of a social and political issue for the government. Even if it wanted to intervene, there is little it could do to restrain the growth in rents. Policymakers have enough problems curbing speculative demand in the sales market despite having imposed successive rounds of cooling measures. Furthermore, a ramp-up in supply this year is expected to help moderate the pace of rental growth. Completions of new private properties (excluding executive condominiums) are forecast to rise to more than 18,000 units this year, up from just 3,433 in 2020 and 6,388 in 2021, data from OrangeTee & Tie shows. The bulk of the new supply, moreover, is in suburban and fringe locations, where rental growth has been the sharpest. Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, expects the pace of growth to slow this year to 13-16 per cent. Although still difficult for tenants to stomach, there is little indication that the boom is causing foreigners to leave in droves. “They will pay up or move to cheaper locations,” Sun said. Third, just a cursory glance at the proliferation of family offices in Singapore – which have grown from 200 in 2019 to an estimated 1,500 by the end of last year – reveals the city’s pivotal role as an international wealth hub. Property prices and rents are just one of several factors determining the competitiveness and attractiveness of financial centres. More important considerations are political and economic stability, the availability of skilled workers, the quality of infrastructure, the level of innovation, and, crucially, the city’s brand and reputation – areas where Singapore continues to score highly, as evidenced by its top three position in the latest ranking of global financial centres published by the Z/Yen consultancy last Thursday. While the dramatic rise in rents has caused some mid-level management staff to have second thoughts about staying in Singapore, the city-state continues to attract capital and expertise from the West, China and the rest of Asia. “There is still a lot of talent coming in,” said Victoria Garrett, head of residential, Asia-Pacific, at Knight Frank, who also said Singapore property was undervalued for a long period. Another year of a 30 per cent increase in average rents could prove too much for some expatriates. On the other hand, soaring property values have, if anything, accentuated Singapore’s appeal as a safe haven, a rarity in today’s risk-laden global economy. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory