The addition of Chinese chip designer Loongson Technology to the US entity list restricting exports of chip-making technology to China is the latest geopolitical blow to an economically vital industry. Loongson is working to build its own advanced chips to help China move towards self-sufficiency in semiconductor design and manufacturing. But geopolitics isn’t the only threat to China’s semiconductor manufacturers and by extension, to China’s increasingly tech-based economy. Climate change is also driving new and evolving risks for the chip-manufacturing process. China’s digital economy accounts for nearly 40 per cent of its GDP, and semiconductors are a central component of that segment. Earlier this month, Vice-Premier Liu He emphasised the industry’s importance , calling it “the core nexus of modern industrial systems”. China uses more than three-quarters of the world’s semiconductors but produces only 15 per cent of them. They are used to make everything from cars to phones to a whole range of products in the so-called internet of things. Physical disruptions to the supply of chips, such as floods or droughts, would carry costs that would reverberate throughout the economy. The semiconductor industry is complex and resource-intensive. Semiconductor fabrication plants, known as fabs, can take about three years, up to US$10 billion and 6,000 workers to build, according to Intel. Because of this, fabs are vulnerable to a wide array of disruptions – from physical damage to supply chain interruptions and talent shortages. Semiconductor manufacturing requires lots of water. Fabs use it to rinse silicon wafers and cool machinery. China’s semiconductor industry used more than 150 billion litres of water in a year, according to a 2019 study by researchers at Purdue University. China is relatively water-insecure to begin with. The Asian Development Bank notes that while the country accounts for 20 per cent of the global population, it has only 7 per cent of the world’s water resources. Disruption to a fab’s water supply would disrupt production. Fabs also use a lot of power. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), the country’s largest chip maker, consumed 2.9 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in 2021. The average Chinese household uses about 5,500. This poses an operational risk for fabs. China’s massive drought last summer disrupted hydropower supplies as rivers dried. A year earlier, chip makers complained that power shortages were hindering operations. Droughts are getting more frequent as the world warms, meaning these disruptions are likely to intensify. The risk posed by climate change could soon rival the geopolitical risks surrounding semiconductor manufacturing – and in turn increase China’s economic risk. Much of China’s semiconductor-manufacturing capacity is based in Jiangsu province. This province, which accounts for a tenth of China’s GDP, is also the most climate-vulnerable industrial centre on earth, according to a report by the Cross Dependency Initiative (XDI). This area was also affected by last year’s severe drought and was among counties that registered record-high temperatures last year. A future heatwave or drought could hit even harder. Other than droughts, Jiangsu is also prone to floods. “Coastal Jiangsu on the Yangtze River Delta is already subjected to typhoons and in the last five years has experienced extreme flooding that has disrupted agricultural production and affected millions of people,” XDI writes. Half of China’s GDP at risk of climate-related disaster by 2050: research As part of China’s self-sufficiency drive, it is expanding the regions in which it manufactures chips. The southwestern tech hub of Chengdu this month offered 500 million yuan (US$72 million) in subsidies to local semiconductor companies to develop chip projects. Shenzhen , Guangzhou and Hangzhou have also offered semiconductor-related subsidies. But climate-change risks affect these regions too: Chengdu’s province of Sichuan was the epicentre of last year’s historic heatwave and drought. Southern China, home to Shenzhen and Guangzhou, saw historic flooding last year. Climate-change risk modelling is essential to accurately diagnose and price risk to fulfil climate reporting obligations. This approach uses a combination of historical data and downscaled global climate projections to identify the impact of different perils. For supply-chain risks, diversification can lessen the impact of specific events such as January’s fire in Wuxi that took a plating plant offline. This can include supply-chain mapping but also stockpiling of key materials. Fabs require some specialised chemicals including hazardous gasses. To minimise the risk of a supply shock, manufacturers might store some stock on-site. A good risk adviser can survey these storage facilities for potential environmental, health or safety threats. There is also inflationary risk to consider: rising construction and materials costs mean asset valuations can change quickly. Businesses should therefore review their insured values and their policy wording to determine whether their insurance programmes remain adequate. But a good adviser can help mitigate this by helping operators better understand how their values might change over time. Greatest challenge China’s chip drive faces is not funding or talent Risk affects every industry, and addressing it is a part of doing business. But because of the investment, complexity and politically and physically sensitive nature of semiconductor manufacturing, it is especially crucial to assess and manage risk effectively – before disaster strikes. Working with an adviser to analyse, prepare and insure against disruption or damage can help address climate, supply-chain and business-interruption risks. The cost otherwise will be high – both to chip makers and to China’s economy. David Jacob is CEO of Marsh McLennan Asia, a leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people