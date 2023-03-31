Last year was a challenging year for the European Union, and also for its China policy. Faced with multiple challenges – from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war to the energy and inflation crises – the EU struggled to adjust its policy towards China. At the Foreign Affairs Council meeting last October, the EU set a new tone for its China policy, with economic competition and systemic rivalry becoming the centre of discussions. Since last year, the EU’s policy towards China has been largely shaped , or even in some ways hijacked, by the Ukraine crisis. While strengthening its “tripartite approach” (cooperation, competition and rivalry), the EU’s China policy is incorporating some new thinking that is manifesting in the political, economic and security fields. Politically, the Ukraine crisis has reinforced the tendency within the EU to lump China together with Russia, forcing the EU to reconsider how to engage with countries that have different political systems. Economically, Russia’s weaponisation of the EU’s dependence on its energy has also prompted the EU to re-evaluate its economic interdependence with China, which is increasingly viewed as a potential source of risk that needs to be addressed. In the security field, the traditional narrative that China-EU relations are free from geopolitical conflicts is also being subtly changed by the Russia-Ukraine war, with security concerns increasingly featuring in the EU’s China agenda. These changes were driven not only by the EU’s internal and US factors , but also by the Russian and Chinese domestic factors. Against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, some of the thinking from the EU’s Russia policy have started to appear frequently in the discussions and practice of the EU’s policy towards China. At the same time, the EU’s policy towards China is still showing a rare but commendable pragmatism and rationality. With visits by the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel to China late last year, the EU has attempted to improve bilateral ties with a more engaging attitude. With other European leaders including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron also expected to visit China soon, re-engagement seems to be returning to Europe’s agenda on China. While re-engagement itself does not guarantee that China-Europe relations will go back to “business as usual”, it is expected to at least remove some of the misunderstandings that have deepened over the past three years due to Covid-related isolation, thus opening a window of opportunity for bilateral ties. But to grasp this opportunity, both sides need to do more to reap the full benefits of diplomatic re-engagement. The EU’s approach towards China reflects a persistent dilemma. On one hand, the EU is tilting towards competition and systemic rivalry with China. On the other hand, it hopes to leave space for cooperation on issues ranging from climate change, trade and investment, to the Ukraine crisis. By re-engaging with China, the EU is also seeking to shape China’s policy on those issues in a more cooperative way than the United States does. In this sense, the future of China-EU relations will also depend on China’s policy choices, in particular on the Ukraine crisis . Chinese envoy admits Russia’s Ukraine war has hurt relations with EU Recently, China has indeed been expressing its willingness to work with Europe on issues such as sanctions, the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment and the Ukraine crisis. Most noticeably, China’s EU ambassador Fu Cong’s proposal of lifting the sanctions simultaneously constitutes a substantial step to improve ties with Europe. On the matter of Ukraine, Europe has long expected China to play a more active and mediatory role. It is partly with this in mind that China came up with a 12-point peace plan on February 24 to facilitate a political settlement. Despite being treated with some reservation in Europe, China’s peace plan has provided a point of reference for other peace initiatives – particularly relevant given the possibility of an escalation in Russia’s war on Ukraine. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Russia is also part of China’s peace efforts, but for China’s peace plan to deliver, Europe may need to treat China with more patience and trust. In the context of the Ukraine crisis, what China and Europe need most is to build trust in security issues. There are two game changers when it comes to European security, including the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia and China’s military support for Russia, both of which could fundamentally change the dynamics of the war. Yet China has clearly signalled its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons, and has not provided military support to Russia since the war broke out, nor would it make any sense to do so now that it has put forward a peace plan. The consensus on the non-use of nuclear weapons, and the fact that China did not add oil to the fire, should help to build trust over security issues and lay the foundation for the coming dialogues between China and Europe. If Europe and China could work together to bring a ceasefire and peace settlement to the Ukraine war, they could turn the Ukraine crisis into a window of opportunity for one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world. Shaohua Yan is a research associate professor at the Center for China-Europe Relations, Fudan University. He holds a PhD in European Studies from the University of Hong Kong. The opinions expressed in this article are his own.