The balance of geopolitical power is shifting, and countries which want to either preserve or alter that equilibrium need the support of other nations. Saudi Arabia and Iran play an important role in this regard. These countries’ oil wealth and geostrategic importance give them the ability to help determine the global order. China and Russia increasingly have room to move in the Middle East. This is a result of the United States shifting its attention to the Indo-Pacific , deteriorating US-Saudi relations , antagonism between the US and Iran, the Saudi-Iran reconciliation and US-China tensions. The US is fostering closer ties with India, Southeast Asia and Pacific island nations in its effort to constrain China, which poses a challenge to its superpower status. Perceptions of the US attempting to impose its values on other nations have led some countries to broaden their search for new partners. The Biden administration has changed US policies on arms sales and will not provide Saudi Arabia with offensive weaponry to help in its handling of the conflict in Yemen. The US currently only provides Saudi Arabia with defensive weapons. In addition, Saudi Arabia is transitioning away from its reliance on oil as part of its Vision 2030 project , and at this point strengthening its ties with China and Russia is crucial. Relations between China and Saudi Arabia have improved in recent years, particularly in military and technological cooperation. With the US refusing to provide Saudi Arabia with offensive weaponry, China has stepped in to meet this need, supplying Saudi Arabia with C-H4 drones to use in Yemen, for example. Beijing’s stated policy is to strengthen bilateral ties without interfering in another state’s internal affairs. Saudi Arabia appears to want to expand its arms trade with China. Having been a heavy purchaser of US arms for years, this is a significant shift in Saudi policy. China is also investing in Saudi Arabia’s economic and technological development. Chinese companies are already involved in the construction of the megacity Neom , a US$500 billion project. In December, Huawei – a Chinese tech giant that has been the subject of US sanctions – signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia to construct hi-tech complexes and offer cloud computing services in Saudi cities. In addition, Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence is investing US$207 million in a joint venture with Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime – another firm targeted by US sanctions – to develop Saudi Arabia’s AI ecosystem, which involves building an advanced AI lab. China’s Belt and Road Initiative includes many projects in the Middle East . Saudi Arabia alone has received US$5.5 billion in investments from China as part of the initiative. In 2021, China and Iran signed a 25-year cooperation agreement . The Biden administration interpreted the announcement last October by the Saudi-led Opec+ that it would reduce daily oil production by 2 million barrels as favouring Russia. While Riyadh’s stated position is that the choice was motivated purely by economic considerations, it signed a military cooperation agreement with Russia in 2021 and Russia is also involved in constructing nuclear reactors in Saudi Arabia. These shifting patterns in relations show how China and Russia have benefited from the void left in the Middle East as the US turns its attention to Asia. China has included Iran in the Belt and Road Initiative and is buying cheap Iranian oil which would otherwise not be able to be sold on the world market. Russia is also strengthening its diplomatic and economic connections with Iran. Reports suggest that Iran has supplied Russia with drones for use in the Ukraine war, and that in return Russia is supplying Iran with military and technical assistance. Russia is reportedly set to give Iran Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, which will help modernise and expand the country’s air force. Russia is also strengthening its connections with Iran in the hydrocarbon sector. Last year, National Iranian Oil Company and Russia’s state-owned gas giant Gazprom signed a US$40 billion memorandum of understanding to develop gas projects in Iran. Setting up trade hubs in Iran will enable it to handle massive cargo shipments from Russia en route to third countries, such as India. Russia, Iran and India are working together to create a trade route that would run from the Caspian Sea to the Indian Ocean. This could allow Iran and Russia to skirt European sanctions that force them to re-route their supply networks. It would also give Russia direct access to markets in South Asia. Long-time adversaries Saudi Arabia and Iran reconciling could be a turning point in world history, helping ease conflict in Yemen and Syria. Having acted as mediator in the Saudi-Iran deal, China could have greater influence in the Middle East. Given the shifting circumstances in the Middle East, China and Russia could be on the path to occupy the diplomatic and economic space the US once held. Aamir Junaid is a student of politics and international relations at London Metropolitan University, UK