A rate announcement on a screen as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 22. Markets expect rates to drop after a final increase in May but inflation, jobs and economic data may well force the Fed to tighten credit further. Photo: AP
A rate announcement on a screen as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 22. Markets expect rates to drop after a final increase in May but inflation, jobs and economic data may well force the Fed to tighten credit further. Photo: AP
Marcella Chow
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Marcella Chow

As US banking stress rises, here’s what investors should be looking at

  • The Fed’s mopping up of market liquidity has put stress on banks. While the tightening is set to end, market concerns remain
  • Investors can gauge temperatures by tracking bank deposit shifts and indicators such as the FRA-OIS spread and US Conference Board’s leading credit index

Marcella Chow
Marcella Chow

Updated: 9:30pm, 31 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A rate announcement on a screen as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 22. Markets expect rates to drop after a final increase in May but inflation, jobs and economic data may well force the Fed to tighten credit further. Photo: AP
A rate announcement on a screen as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 22. Markets expect rates to drop after a final increase in May but inflation, jobs and economic data may well force the Fed to tighten credit further. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE