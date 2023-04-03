Executive Council convenor Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee at her office in Wan Chai on August 3. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Executive Council convenor Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee at her office in Wan Chai on August 3. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
David Dodwell
With Hong Kong budget in the red, Regina Ip is not wrong to question costly Lantau Tomorrow Vision

  • Ip wants priority for the cheaper Northern Metropolis project, which will provide homes for five times as many people and a more natural fit given the Greater Bay Area
  • Given Hong Kong’s budget deficits and a looming global recession, Ip is well justified in demanding that officials examine costs carefully

Updated: 8:15am, 3 Apr, 2023

