Tourists view cherry blossoms at Seokchon Lake Park, with office towers in the distance, in Seoul, South Korea, on March 30. Rents for grade A offices in Seoul’s central business districts are expected to rise around 5 per cent this year. Photo: Xinhua
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Asia is likely to be a global commercial property market bright spot

  • With financial market vulnerabilities in focus, commercial property is a pressure point that is causing the most concern
  • However, the pessimism pervading the US-centric view of commercial property need not apply to the Asia-Pacific, where the office market is more resilient

Updated: 9:30pm, 3 Apr, 2023

