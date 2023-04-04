A staff member examines a semiconductor wafer at HT-Tech in Nanjing on March 9. Photo: Xinhua
Andy Xie
Opinion

The View by Andy Xie

Fallout of US-China chip war could be global overcapacity across industries

  • China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency risks leading to overcapacity and price wars
  • The current experience may motivate China to look into its other vulnerabilities and develop domestic substitutes, spreading overcapacity across many industries

Updated: 11:00pm, 4 Apr, 2023

