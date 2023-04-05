President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21. While the diplomatic and security aspects of the talks have received a great deal of attention, economic cooperation is an equally important part of the China-Russia relationship. Photo: AFP
President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21. While the diplomatic and security aspects of the talks have received a great deal of attention, economic cooperation is an equally important part of the China-Russia relationship. Photo: AFP