Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Kai He
Opinion

Opinion

Kai He

US-China relations: Taiwan ‘deterrence dilemma’ requires urgent talks to avoid war

  • The moves and countermoves by China and the US in the Taiwan Strait are part of a deterrence dilemma, a spiral of actions ultimately undermining their own goal
  • Talks aimed at controlling the capabilities of mutual deterrence will be conducive to de-escalation, and these talks must happen sooner rather than later

Kai He
Kai He

Updated: 1:00am, 6 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP