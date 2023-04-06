The recent stopover visits of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States have heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing while also straining relations between the US and China. Tsai’s expected meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has escalated tensions even further. Last month, the US State Department authorised the potential sale of arms and equipment to Taiwan. The sale includes 200 medium-range air-to-air missiles and 100 high-speed anti-radiation missiles capable of destroying land-based radar stations. The Department of Defence issued a statement estimating the sale’s worth at US$619 million. It said the deal would enhance Taiwan’s “capability to provide for the defence of its airspace, regional security, and interoperability with the United States”. China’s foreign ministry has expressed strong opposition to the proposed sale, calling on the US to halt all arms sales and military communications with Taiwan. Beijing has already sanctioned US companies for selling weapons to Taiwan. It has also increased its military activities across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan reported that 21 mainland combat planes flew into the southwestern corner of the island’s air defence identification zone just as the US announced the potential weapons sale to Taiwan. This dynamic reflects the dangerous deterrence dilemma between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan. A deterrence dilemma is a narrower version of the security dilemma in international relations. The security dilemma arises when one state’s actions to increase its security lead to reactions from other states that reduce overall security, creating a sense of insecurity for all. While the deterrence dilemma arises from both sides’ desire to deter serious threats, the security dilemma is rooted in the insecurity of states in an anarchic international system. Both the US and China have bolstered their deterrence capabilities against each other across the Taiwan Strait. However, the more one side enhances its deterrence capabilities, the more provocative it appears to the other, leading to an increase in the other’s deterrence capabilities and undermining the original deterrence goal. This deterrence dilemma has contributed to escalating tensions and a spiral of security competition that risks full-scale conflict. Both China and the US have accused each other of altering the status quo. Beijing says arms sales to Taiwan by the US and recent visits by high-ranking officials and political leaders to Taiwan have diluted the US commitment to the “one China” policy. Washington sees Beijing’s economic coercion , military threats and diplomatic isolation of Taiwan as an attempt to expedite the reunification process. Andrew Scobell, a scholar of US-China relations, points out that both Washington and Beijing have consistently misunderstood and misinterpreted the Taiwan issue. The term “status quo” holds different meanings and policy implications for the US and China. To reduce mistrust between the two parties, it would be helpful if they could clearly articulate what the status quo means to them. However, the root of the issue lies not in their understanding of the status quo but in their actions based on a worst-case scenario assumption. As a result, both sides have fallen into the trap of a deterrence dilemma. One way to address the security dilemma in international relations is to encourage arms control negotiations , as we saw between the US and the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Similarly, one possible solution to the deterrence dilemma between the US and China is to hold a “deterrence control” negotiations. In such negotiations, both sides would work to reduce unnecessary deterrence actions, such as China reducing its military exercises and patrol activities across the strait and the US reducing arms sales and officials’ visits to Taiwan . As both China and the US have pledged to maintain the “status quo”, albeit with different interpretations, both parties are “loss maximisers” rather than “gain maximisers”. In deterrence theory, different strategies are employed to deter a loss maximiser versus a gain maximiser. A gain maximiser is driven by the potential benefits of aggression and is more willing to take risks to achieve those benefits. On the other hand, a loss minimiser is motivated to avoid negative outcomes and is more risk-averse. To deter a gain maximiser, the deterrent must demonstrate that the costs of aggression will be high and the benefits will be outweighed. This could require high capabilities from the deterrent and a severe threat. To deter a loss minimiser, the deterrent needs to provide reassurances that the deterrent threat is credible. However, increasing capabilities from the deterrent could be counterproductive because it will put the loss minimiser in a corner, with no choice but to increase its counter-deterrence actions to avoid further losses. PLA attack on Taiwan: at hand or too costly to consider? Given that both the US and China are loss minimisers on the Taiwan issue, increasing the credibility of mutual deterrence is more important than the rise in deterrence capabilities. Therefore, negotiations aimed at controlling the capabilities of mutual deterrence will be conducive to de-escalating the Taiwan Strait. In 2021, The Economist magazine called Taiwan “the most dangerous place on Earth”. While the US has avoided direct combat with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, it remains uncertain how it would defend Taiwan if China launched a military operation. Many experts have cautioned that Washington and Beijing could sleepwalk into war over Taiwan. Deterring Taiwan from changing the status quo will be a challenge for China and the US, providing incentives for both to start “deterrence control” negotiations sooner rather than later. Kai He is a professor of international relations and the director of Centre for Governance and Public Policy at Griffith University, Australia. He is also a non-resident senior fellow at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). The opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the USIP