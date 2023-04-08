Some people seem to be increasingly afraid of the accelerating capabilities of artificial intelligence . Are they really afraid that AI will take control of their destinies, or do they fear it will expose human intelligence as being seriously deficient in some critical areas? National leaders, politicians or strategic and economic policymakers have real grounds for such fears. Feed into a powerful computer the multiple and conflicting policy analyses and aims of different camps and countries and the machine might warn that these add up to disaster, or at least confusion. Take for example the bellicose attitudes characterising US-China and US-Russia relations nowadays and set it alongside the commitment to “sustainability” that is bandied around freely by leaders. An objective AI would demand to know how such aims of war and peace can be reconciled. Take also the idea that globalisation can be restored to a world which is at war with itself through the formation of rival economic and strategic blocs. AI would point out that this is a fundamental contradiction and that the result must inevitably be loss of efficiency and inflation, or worse. Consider myriad other mutually contradictory policy aims, born perhaps of ignorance or cynicism, such as a purported commitment to fight climate change and yet a reluctance to make lifestyle sacrifices or a pledge to protect the environment that exists alongside rapacious consumption trends. At a more day-to-day level, recent assessments of Asia’s economic prospects have revealed divergent views that AI-driven analysis might have challenged. The World Bank and International Monetary Fund have tended towards pessimism while the Asian Development Bank has, somewhat confusingly, been more optimistic. Having AI-driven analyses of contradictory findings and aims would not guarantee policy reform. However, it would at least provide alerts of potentially contradictory aims. It is probably unrealistic to expect humans to willingly cede to machines the right to make more objective, fact-driven decisions than they are capable of themselves. But we could benefit from unbiased analyses of complex situations, especially if such analyses were published widely. That could put pressure on politicians and others in authority who are able to make reality-defying claims about their policies, however unrealistic these may be, without fear of being challenged as incompetent or exposed as fools and hypocrites. Why does human intelligence continue to embrace the notion that the world can muddle along in a worsening situation of conflicting aims and objectives when the more likely outcome is chaos? Is it that hope springs eternal, or is it simply a failure of reason and rationality? These are far from being merely philosophical questions. Reports published recently by the IMF and the World Bank chronicle some of the dangerously contradictory forces affecting the global economy to an extent rarely seen before. The World Bank noted in its latest economic update for East Asia and Pacific that the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with trade disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , caused lasting harm to Asia-Pacific economies. These have damaged growth, productivity and investment. Without swift and bold policy action, these factors could restrain growth well into the future. Asia is likely to experience the biggest output loss from the pandemic of all five major world regions. What’s more, rising tensions among major trading partners will affect trade, investment and technology flows across Asia. Rapid ageing in the major economies of East and Southeast Asia heralds a new set of challenges and risks with implications for economic growth, fiscal balances and health. In a blog post titled “How Asia Can Ease Scarring from Lower Investment, Employment and Productivity”, the IMF warned recently that Asia could suffer significant long-term output losses from Covid-19, given diminished investment, productivity growth and labour force participation. It said the pandemic left “deep and long-lasting scars”. Contrast this with the prevalent view elsewhere – not least in financial markets – that China’s emergence from its Covid-19 lockdowns will pull the rest of Asia, and to some extent the rest of the world, along in its wake and ensure a restoration of global growth. In its latest analysis, the ADB argues that growth in developing Asia remains resilient and that the outlook is improving. It has been boosted, it says, by China’s decision to end its zero-Covid policy. Consumption and investment continue to grow as reopening continues. China’s consumer recovery still bumpy as households keep purse strings tight Who, apart perhaps from journalists and academics, challenges the contradictions between claims that are politically, financially or otherwise motivated, scrutinising assertions that all is well and the reality of a world facing economic recession? Who is prepared to make objective judgments on them? Even more egregious is the folly of pretending the global financial system has magically returned to a state of robust health after years of excess simply because central banks have poured in emergency liquidity . There is little objective grounding to such pseudo-analysis. If the advent and advance of AI can do better than human intelligence – burdened as it is by emotion, bias and vested interests – in alerting us to the contradictions and dangers of ad hoc and irresponsible policy actions, then all power to it. Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specialising in Asian economic and financial affairs