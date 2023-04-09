Toll booths at the Kowloon side entrance of the Cross Harbour Tunnel on March 22. Photo: May Tse
Toll booths at the Kowloon side entrance of the Cross Harbour Tunnel on March 22. Photo: May Tse
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

Bold experiment on tunnel tolls to ease Hong Kong traffic jams deserves credit

  • Partial electronic road pricing in all but name, the two-part reforms aim to finally get traffic jams under control
  • But after the boldness of the first phase, the government should be cautious about further changes to ensure the public has time to adjust and accept

Mike Rowse
Mike Rowse

Updated: 2:45pm, 9 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Toll booths at the Kowloon side entrance of the Cross Harbour Tunnel on March 22. Photo: May Tse
Toll booths at the Kowloon side entrance of the Cross Harbour Tunnel on March 22. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE