A view of office buildings from the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade in Kowloon on February 28. In the world’s leading global financial centres, the vast majority of offices which house financiers and professional services are highly agglomerated. Photo: Bloomberg
A view of office buildings from the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade in Kowloon on February 28. In the world’s leading global financial centres, the vast majority of offices which house financiers and professional services are highly agglomerated. Photo: Bloomberg