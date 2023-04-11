A view of office buildings from the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade in Kowloon on February 28. In the world’s leading global financial centres, the vast majority of offices which house financiers and professional services are highly agglomerated. Photo: Bloomberg
A view of office buildings from the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade in Kowloon on February 28. In the world’s leading global financial centres, the vast majority of offices which house financiers and professional services are highly agglomerated. Photo: Bloomberg
David Meyer
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Meyer

In a global financial centre like Hong Kong, it should take no more than 20 minutes to get to a business meeting

  • Face-to-face meetings are essential for elite financiers and a global survey strongly suggests travel time should be no more than a 15- to 20-minute walk or taxi ride
  • Hong Kong must focus more on office intensification to develop the proximity that business leaders in finance and professional services require

David Meyer
David Meyer

Updated: 3:45pm, 11 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of office buildings from the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade in Kowloon on February 28. In the world’s leading global financial centres, the vast majority of offices which house financiers and professional services are highly agglomerated. Photo: Bloomberg
A view of office buildings from the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade in Kowloon on February 28. In the world’s leading global financial centres, the vast majority of offices which house financiers and professional services are highly agglomerated. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE