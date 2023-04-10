Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Opinion

Richard Heydarian

US-Philippines defence cooperation hits turbulence amid domestic opposition

  • While the Marcos administration continues to push for closer defence ties with Washington, a domestic coalition has risen up in anger over the president’s plans
  • Members of the Filipino-Chinese business community, former president Rodrigo Duterte and even Marcos’ sister are collectively resisting a fully fledged alignment with the US against China

Richard Heydarian
Richard Heydarian

Updated: 3:30am, 10 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE