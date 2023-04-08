US President Joe Biden speaks at an event in Durham, North Carolina, on March 28. The Peterson Institute has highlighted the fallacies that underpin US trade policy, including a mistaken belief that subsidies or “on-shoring” will benefit the US economy. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event in Durham, North Carolina, on March 28. The Peterson Institute has highlighted the fallacies that underpin US trade policy, including a mistaken belief that subsidies or “on-shoring” will benefit the US economy. Photo: Bloomberg
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

US-China trade war: Europe’s ‘de-risking’ approach is sensible amid American insanity

  • The trade war against China that Donald Trump initiated in 2018 is self-defeating, and it defies reason that US President Joe Biden has continued it
  • Given the realities of global trade, it is understandable that Europe’s leaders focus on ‘de-risking’ rather than decoupling

David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 4:17am, 8 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event in Durham, North Carolina, on March 28. The Peterson Institute has highlighted the fallacies that underpin US trade policy, including a mistaken belief that subsidies or “on-shoring” will benefit the US economy. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event in Durham, North Carolina, on March 28. The Peterson Institute has highlighted the fallacies that underpin US trade policy, including a mistaken belief that subsidies or “on-shoring” will benefit the US economy. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE