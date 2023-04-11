Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Mark J. Valencia
Opinion

Opinion

Mark J. Valencia

South China Sea: Asean needs to compromise with China to settle protracted code of conduct dispute

  • After 20 years of negotiations and growing flare-ups in the disputed waters, the delay has produced more mistrust and arguably benefited powerful parties
  • Compromise will break the impasse – and may be the only realistic way for Asean claimants to harvest their resources without Chinese interference

Mark J. Valencia
Mark J. Valencia

Updated: 8:15am, 11 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE