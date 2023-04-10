Pedestrians pass through the Wangfujing shopping area in Beijing on February 10. The proliferation of risks and tightening of financial conditions are taking a toll on business and consumer confidence and investment, but China is a bright spot. Photo: Bloomberg
Eswar Prasad
Opinion

Macroscope by Eswar Prasad

China, India among the few bright spots as world economic growth hangs in the balance

  • Global risks are spreading as policymakers flounder. Major central banks have stopped growth from collapsing but also exposed serious financial weaknesses
  • Low-income and frontier economies are suffering the most but major emerging markets such as China and India have held up well

Updated: 11:00am, 10 Apr, 2023

