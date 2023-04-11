However, given the current divisions in the United States, they are far more serious and sinister than they appear. After all, Trump’s modus operandi has long been to discredit institutions that might hold him accountable, whether it’s the press, elections or the courts.

His strategy of victimhood and the fight against an allegedly unjust system has become a recurring strategy. Whether it was riling up his supporters on January 6, warnings about “death and destruction” or threats of purging “deep state” actors from the Department of Justice and intelligence agencies, all are attacks on the democratic framework of the US. Trump, who waged war against the concept of truth during his presidency, now has an entire campaign against the rule of law.

The damage this will cause is obvious, and an immediate impact emerged during his arraignment. Some 35,000 New York Police Department officers were on standby in case of violent protests or worse, as Trump supporters were again convinced he is being treated unfairly.

The NYPD’s risk assessment concluded that charging a former president was so dangerous that the likelihood of civil disorder required the deployment of 35,000 officers. Those are astonishing realities in today’s America.

However, Trump has decided he will double down and call out prosecutors and judges by name. He has attacked the prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, as a “local failed district attorney” and “corrupt, Soros-backed prosecutor”, also posting a picture of him holding a baseball bat next to an image of Bragg.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference to discuss his indictment of former president Donald Trump in New York on April 4. Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from three pre-election hush-money cases. Photo: AFP

He has also targeted the judge, Juan Merchan, calling him a “Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris”. His son, Donald Trump Jnr, went as far as posting a picture on social media of the judge’s daughter.

Even US mob bosses know that prosecutors and judges, especially their families, are generally off limits. However, to Trump, they are seemingly fair game. Unsurprisingly, inappropriate communications and threats against judges, prosecutors and other protected people rose by some 50 per cent during his presidency.

Worse yet, Trump’s deliberate attacks with the goal of undermining relevant institutions should appal every American, but instead they have had the impact he wants. Americans’ faith in institutions and the law has suffered tremendously as a consequence of his continuous attacks over many years.

For instance, approval of the Supreme Court plummeted immediately after Trump tweeted in 2017 that a “so-called judge” had halted his travel ban. Moreover, the public’s lack of faith in the Supreme Court is already high, and rising, with 58 per cent of Americans disapproving of the nation’s highest court as of September 2022. In 2001, when George W. Bush was president, that figure was only 28 per cent.

The public’s confidence in the criminal justice system has also fallen in the past several years, with 43 per cent of Americans indicating in 2022 they had very little confidence in the nation’s legal system. When Trump took office in 2017, it was 32 per cent.

These trends will accelerate further as Trump’s trial, and the attacks that will follow every step of the way, inevitably cause an even greater loss of trust. Regardless of whether the indictments are justified, Trump’s methods will have convinced many Americans that their justice system is corrupt and that he ought to be above the law.

As a result, the US finds itself in a situation where every major legal decision that goes against one own’s tribe will be considered corrupt and unjust. Such circumstances are not sustainable.

These developments are not necessarily irreversible, particularly if American voters were to recoil, and realise that Trump has forfeited any remaining form of legitimacy and that the rule of law is worth protecting. However, the trend and direction of the US, and particularly the fact Trump could indeed be the Republican presidential nominee again, make one wonder if this can be considered a realistic prospect.