Chinese 100-yuan banknotes arranged in Hong Kong on October 18, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Zhou Xin
China still has lessons to learn in making the yuan an international alternative to the US dollar

  • Beijing has spent years trying to internationalise the yuan with little to show for it because of its top-down approach and strict capital controls
  • China can no longer take for granted that investors will always be waiting for market access and should be bolder in expanding the yuan’s use

Updated: 7:00am, 11 Apr, 2023

