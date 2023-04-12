Illustration: Craig Stephens
Akhil Ramesh
Opinion

In a multipolar world, the US must craft a better grand strategy beyond ‘shared values’

  • With the US withdrawal from world affairs in past years and growing weaponisation of the dollar, more countries are choosing to prioritise their own needs
  • Washington must take the cue and develop its own multi-alignment strategy to serve US interests in different parts of the world, particularly the Global South

Updated: 1:00am, 12 Apr, 2023

