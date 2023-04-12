A traffic sign stating all vehicles are prohibited except permitted ones is seen on the last day of the pedestrian zone at Sai Yeung Choi Street South, in Mong Kok, on July 29, 2018. Hong Kong’s track record with car-free streets is mixed, with several schemes being abandoned over various complaints. Photo: Dickson Lee
Gary Lai
Opinion

New York shows how Hong Kong can embrace car-free, pedestrian-friendly streets and not hurt businesses

  • Public-private partnerships could play an important role in making Hong Kong more pedestrian-friendly
  • Such collaboration between businesses and the government could lessen the economic burden of pedestrian schemes while driving more foot traffic to tourist destinations.

Updated: 8:16am, 12 Apr, 2023

