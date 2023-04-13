Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhou Bo
Can an open, inclusive SCO prove that a less-Western world is better than Nato’s vision?

  • Nato is at an impasse as Western democracy declines and it could struggle to find new threats to justify its existence once the unifying effect of the Ukraine war ebbs
  • Meanwhile, the non-ideological Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is expanding rapidly. It just has to avoid becoming an alliance which requires common values and common enemies

Updated: 1:00am, 13 Apr, 2023

