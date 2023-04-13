Passengers queue in the departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport on September 21, 2022. The city’s challenge in the face of its latest wave of emigration is to restore a favourable environment at home and give its talented young people a reason to stay. Photo: Jelly Tse
Passengers queue in the departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport on September 21, 2022. The city’s challenge in the face of its latest wave of emigration is to restore a favourable environment at home and give its talented young people a reason to stay. Photo: Jelly Tse
Dennis Lee
The View by Dennis Lee

Forget Singapore and Shenzhen – Hong Kong’s only competition in beating the brain drain is its past self

  • The government’s policies on talent are confusing, with moves to import workers sitting alongside telling local youth to go elsewhere for career opportunities
  • Leaders should focus on restoring an environment in which people can earn a good living and not worry about comparisons with other places

Updated: 8:15am, 13 Apr, 2023

