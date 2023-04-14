A child gazes at a robot at an exhibition on humanoid robots at the Science Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui, in November 2020. More recently, ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence platform that returns humanlike responses to questions, has taken the world by storm. Photo: Winson Wong
John Hanzhang Ye
Opinion

What Hong Kong’s reaction to ChatGPT says about the city’s appetite for innovation

  • The approach to the AI-powered chatbot adopted by the city’s universities reflects Hong Kong’s lack of preparedness to embrace new technology
  • The government should not only be setting up a regulatory and policy framework but also demonstrate it is capable of taking a risk

Updated: 8:15am, 14 Apr, 2023

