People attend a job fair in Chongqing on April 11. China’s reopening, after abandoning its zero-Covid policy, sets it apart from a world economy facing a significant risk of a hard landing this year. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
Macroscope
by Nicholas Spiro
China’s reopening is weaker than expected but still a rare bright spot amid global economic gloom
The impact of China’s reopening has been muted due mainly to a patchy and tepid revival in economic activity in areas such as property and exports
Even so, it is important to put things into perspective as it is still early days and reopening is taking place amid other market-moving events including the banking turmoil in the US and Europe