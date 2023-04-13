People attend a job fair in Chongqing on April 11. China’s reopening, after abandoning its zero-Covid policy, sets it apart from a world economy facing a significant risk of a hard landing this year. Photo: AFP
People attend a job fair in Chongqing on April 11. China’s reopening, after abandoning its zero-Covid policy, sets it apart from a world economy facing a significant risk of a hard landing this year. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
China’s reopening is weaker than expected but still a rare bright spot amid global economic gloom

  • The impact of China’s reopening has been muted due mainly to a patchy and tepid revival in economic activity in areas such as property and exports
  • Even so, it is important to put things into perspective as it is still early days and reopening is taking place amid other market-moving events including the banking turmoil in the US and Europe

Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 3:45pm, 13 Apr, 2023

