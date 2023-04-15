After the past three years of pandemic disruption, price volatility, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , inflation, debt overhangs inflated by sharply rising interest rates , and a growing population of zombie companies , it is a lucky company that can look you in the eye and say they are doing fine. Even rarer are those that, over the past three years, been able to drive hyper growth. So it makes a refreshing change to plough through research published last week by the Financial Times and Statista that shines a spotlight on 500 Asian companies that have managed high growth in the past three years. The list provides fascinating insights but also raises as many questions as it answers. One can only look in awe at Singapore’s energy groups Rex International and NW Corporation, which have managed compound growth of 630 per cent and 553 per cent respectively in the past three years, and wonder what it must have felt like to grow so splendidly while so many have scrambled to survive . Were they just a quirk of the volatility of global energy markets, or were they doing something right that everyone could emulate? Since both companies are less than a decade old, it might be too early to tell. Lucky or not, it would be ungracious not to recognise they must have shared enormous tenacity to fight through three years of incomparable grimness . An impressive 83 of the top 100 on the high-growth list managed a compound growth rate averaging more than 100 per cent in the traumatic period from 2020 to 2022. Most firms on the list are both young and small. Only 11 of the top 100 companies were in existence 10 years ago, and just two in the top 100 – Star Air in India and Intekplus in South Korea – were around 25 years ago. Just 32 out of the entire 500 high-growth list today employ more than 1,000 people, with about half of those firms based in India. Since the mission of the ranking seems to be in part to provide pointers to business-friendly economies and diversified capital markets during a period where stock markets in Asia have generally performed poorly , it is notable that Japan (136 companies), South Korea (78), Singapore (75) and India (73) were by far home to the most high-performing firms. Hong Kong had just five companies on the list – IT group FreeD, gaming company Animoca Brands , e-commerce company Miss Amara, Web3 marketing group GoGoChart and HK Decoman Technology, which provides IT for the renovation industry. This should send alarm bells through Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s administration as he commits to developing our enterprise economy . Whether one can trust this ranking is another matter. The list explicitly excludes mainland or mainland-linked companies because of “difficulties in verifying data”. One can respect this concern, but how meaningful can such a ranking be when it excludes the economy that is arguably the most dynamic in Asia and which has in recent years provided Hong Kong with many new, high-growth enterprises? China and Singapore to upgrade ties, paving way for hi-tech cooperation The important role of China and Chinese entrepreneurs is tacitly recognised in an examination of the role of Chinese capital in lifting Singaporean start-ups. It reports strong inflows of Chinese money , talent and expertise since 2018, spurred by Chinese diversification as the United States has pressed for decoupling from China. The researchers found 500 Chinese companies that set up in Singapore during 2022. Research from Asia Partners identified 13,000 graduates from mainland universities working in Southeast Asia, almost 70 per cent of them in Singapore. These high performers are in many ways an exception that proves the rule that the past few years have been miserable for investment. Turn to the Unctad World Investment Report, and you find that global investment flows fell sharply in the pandemic years and are only now recovering. The Asia-Pacific region is the exception, accounting for much of the recent recovery. Investment in developing Asia was up 19 per cent to US$619 billion in 2021, with 2022 numbers not available until June. Even within Asia, just six economies attracted 80 per cent of inward investment flows – China, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Unctad was also gloomy about 2022 trends: “Overall, the 2021 growth momentum is unlikely to be sustained. Global FDI flows in 2022 are likely to move on a downward trajectory, at best remaining flat. New project activity is already showing signs of increased risk aversion among investors.” Since the publication of Unctad’s report last June, headwinds against investment have only strengthened. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues unrestrained , “transitory” inflation has become stubbornly entrenched and bank collapses have tightened credit flows. The next report on high-growth firms might carry a less boisterous story. In this year’s ranking, the growth rate to qualify for the top 500 fell to 16.3 per cent from 18.1 per cent in 2021, and the likelihood is it will tumble further this year. The message for Lee’s administration, however energetically he bangs the drum for Hong Kong’s post-pandemic revival, is that recovery is going to be an uphill struggle, perhaps taking years to fight back into the upper reaches of high-growth entrepreneurship. While mainland China’s companies stay outside the rankings, even recovery is likely to go under-reported and unnoticed. David Dodwell is CEO of the trade policy and international relations consultancy Strategic Access, focused on developments and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific over the past four decades