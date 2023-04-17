At the start of last week’s International Monetary Fund spring meetings, the Financial Times stated chirpily: “Global economy dodges big slowdown as growth outlook outpaces forecasts”, citing its Brookings-FT tracking index as signalling a rise in consumer and business confidence. But, as each day passed, the IMF reported unrelenting gloom during its meetings, leaving the tracker looking progressively more Panglossian. The book-ender on Saturday was Henry Paulson , former US Treasury secretary who wrestled with the 2008 global financial crash: “I think it’s pretty likely we will see a recession if you look at what’s happening to credit,” he warned. “What we know is that if you’re running a small or regional bank right now, you wouldn’t be lending … In the past couple of weeks you’ve had US$300 billion of deposits move out of the banking system, maybe a trillion since the beginning of the year … There is uncertainty, and more to come.” If the gloom of Paulson and the IMF was confined to turmoil in the banking sector , the FT’s unwarranted optimism might have been more easily swallowed. But, from the IMF’s World Economic Outlook to its Global Policy Agenda and Global Financial Stability Report, and the week’s open discussions, the IMF’s week-long drumbeat was unrelentingly dark. Its forecast for global economic growth has slipped to 2.8 per cent, with advanced economies likely to see an anaemic 1.3 per cent. While it sees recovery to 3 per cent in 2024, growth will be stuck at that level for the coming five years. Inflation remains stuck above 7 per cent, which means interest rates might still have to rise further and stay high longer. Capturing the prevailing gloom, the IMF said this was the weakest medium-term outlook since 1990, with risks “skewed heavily to the downside” while the chances of a hard landing had “risen sharply”. Chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said its long-term forecasts showed “a dire trend”, revised downward continuously since the 2008 crash. The world’s sustainable growth rate has fallen from 5 per cent in 2008 to just 3 per cent today. The gloom is rooted not just in banking-sector turmoil – with the challenges in managing inflation without triggering a recession – and coping with the sudden sharp escalation of debt service costs as interest rates have suddenly risen. It is rooted in the massive scarring from three years of the Covid-19 pandemic and the structural dislocation arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Acknowledging the post-pandemic need to build more resilience in global supply chains, the IMF emphasised that the shift from a “just-in-time” strategy to “ just in case ” not only carries high costs but can lead to inefficiencies, and eliminates benefits that can arise from diversification. The IMF is concerned about the current trend towards decoupling, onshoring or “ friendshoring ”. Putting on one side the potentially tricky issue of who countries can trust to be a “friend” in the long term, the IMF refers to this trend as “geoeconomic fragmentation”, one which is likely to strip 2 percentage points from global GDP growth and might in the long term cost around 7 per cent of global GDP. “A fragmented global economy is likely to be a poorer one,” its World Economic Outlook says. How ‘friendshoring’ helps US shift supply chains away from China It calls for a recommitment to trade as an engine for growth and a return to multilateral cooperation. “Large benefits can come from refraining from distortive trade practices, avoiding wasteful subsidy races and strengthening the multilateral trading system,” the IMF says. It also raises concerns about the distortions stemming from the Chips and Science Act , the Inflation Reduction Act and the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors Act in the United States, as well as the EU’s European Chips Act . Recognising the perilous state of the global economy after the unprecedented adversities and self-inflicted wounds of the past few years, the IMF anxiously anticipates the massive rise in spending needs that are at present neither being budgeted for nor even being acknowledged in many economies. These include sharp rises in defence spending as countries respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as in health spending as countries rebuild from the pandemic. It points to an urgent need to cut debt levels, bring about a massive diversion of government funds into debt service, and overcome a widespread reluctance to raise taxes to tackle these surging new costs. It notes the massive future costs linked with the urgent transition to renewable energy, as well as to mitigate the mounting costs of coping with climate change. According to the IMF, an estimated 345 million people currently face food insecurity , with 700 million living in extreme poverty. However, it says the financial support that millions of people struggling in the developing world need is likely to be crowded out by such politically sensitive domestic spending challenges. Stepping back from the IMF’s week-long outpouring of gloom, it is hard to swallow the optimism of the Brookings-FT data from a week ago. Juggle the massive losses of the past three years along with the massive new spending burdens facing us, and the numbers simply do not add up. The IMF has, as diplomatically as possible, pointed this out, but the gloomiest reality of all is that few governments appear to be interested to listen. The price we pay for this could be high. David Dodwell is CEO of the trade policy and international relations consultancy Strategic Access, focused on developments and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific over the past four decades