Workers produce drones at a factory in Wuhan, in central Hubei province, on April 13. After years of prioritising rapid growth above all else in national policy, China’s government is shifting its focus to jobs and macroeconomic stability. Photo: AFP
Prof Zhang Jun
Opinion

Macroscope by Prof Zhang Jun

China has abandoned the illusion that high growth can be maintained indefinitely. That’s the right way forward

  • China’s slowing GDP is a reflection of a new policy approach after years of a growth-first mindset
  • It will continue to reap the benefits of the shift to focus on job creation, which is more conducive to the implementation of structural reforms and the adoption of new technologies

Updated: 9:30pm, 16 Apr, 2023

