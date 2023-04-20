IMF and World Bank spring meetings signs outside the IMF headquarters in Washington on April 11. It’s a waiting game with debt restructuring as no creditor wants to be the first to make a deal and risk agreeing to less onerous terms than the banks that follow. Photo: Bloomberg
IMF and World Bank spring meetings signs outside the IMF headquarters in Washington on April 11. It’s a waiting game with debt restructuring as no creditor wants to be the first to make a deal and risk agreeing to less onerous terms than the banks that follow. Photo: Bloomberg
James David Spellman
Opinion

Opinion

The View by James David Spellman

Bankers make little progress on global debt crisis as currency risks loom

  • The World Bank and IMF have taken baby steps, including setting up a sovereign debt roundtable, but the plodding approach is likely to be overtaken by emergency action
  • This is especially as currency risks have yet to be addressed in debt restructuring plans

James David Spellman
James David Spellman

Updated: 9:30pm, 20 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
IMF and World Bank spring meetings signs outside the IMF headquarters in Washington on April 11. It’s a waiting game with debt restructuring as no creditor wants to be the first to make a deal and risk agreeing to less onerous terms than the banks that follow. Photo: Bloomberg
IMF and World Bank spring meetings signs outside the IMF headquarters in Washington on April 11. It’s a waiting game with debt restructuring as no creditor wants to be the first to make a deal and risk agreeing to less onerous terms than the banks that follow. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE