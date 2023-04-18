A QR code for mobile payment is displayed at a street food vendor in Jakarta on February 13. The uptake of QR codes and mobile payments is paving the way for Indonesia to capture billions of dollars of informal economic activity overlooked in taxation and even statistics amid small businesses’ reliance on cash. Photo: Bloomberg
Kamala Thiagarajan
Macroscope by Kamala Thiagarajan

How Asia’s fintech revolution is helping small businesses build a better future

  • The rapidly changing digital financial ecosystem can help people in low-income countries break free of poverty and take control of their financial lives
  • Fintech collaborations now lie at the heart of Asian finance and have the potential to propel regional economies and their people into the future

Updated: 1:11am, 19 Apr, 2023

