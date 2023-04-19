Markets have settled somewhat after the banking distress in the United States and Europe over the past month. Central banks and governments have responded swiftly to the turmoil, triggered by the demise of three regional banks in the US and Credit Suisse . Liquidity provisions have come quickly and with generous terms. Resolution decisions have also been made rapidly in both the US and Switzerland. The risks to financial stability, it seems, have been mitigated, yet market conviction remains absent. Macroeconomic uncertainties and concerns about financial stability continue to undermine investor sentiment. It seems we are in a “cash is king” environment . With central banks focusing on the battle against inflation, short-term interest rates remain high, with safe assets like Treasury bills – US government bonds – appealing to investors who don’t want to hold money in low-interest-paying bank accounts and who are fearful of taking on risk. The flows are evident in the US with money market funds benefiting from deposit drawdowns at banks , particularly smaller regional banks. The “cash is king” phenomenon reflects the relative attractiveness of interest rates offered by low-risk assets. Yields on US three-month Treasuries stand above 4 per cent. For euro-denominated bonds, the yield is around 3 per cent. Other than for exceptionally large deposits, banks are not paying rates anywhere near these for their regular savings accounts. It is always tempting to try and simplify what generates flows between bank accounts, cash-like instruments and other investment assets. Yet we can observe a general decline in bank deposits in the US and a rise in the assets of money market funds. During the Covid-19 pandemic, liquidity was boosted with bank deposits and money market funds rising. As interest rates started to rise and the Federal Reserve stopped adding bank reserves to the system, deposits peaked and started to steadily decline. These trends have accelerated recently with deposit flight out of small banks in the US. The amount of cash in money market funds has continued to rise. Historically, flows into money markets have accelerated with higher rates on Treasury bills and other short-term securities. Yet looking at the longer-term picture, it is interesting to see how these assets fluctuate during the business cycle. Money market funds tend to correlate with the interest rate cycle but peak in size once the Fed embarks on rate-cutting. As an indicator of risk sentiment, they also tend to peak when the stock market bottoms out. That was the case in 2002, 2008 and, more recently, with the Covid-19 drop in stock prices. Yet the relative attraction of holding cash-like assets may not last so long. First, central banks are close to the peak in their interest rate increases. It is likely in the medium term that a rate-cutting cycle will begin, reducing the interest rates on cash-like assets. Markets may well be premature in pricing in rate cuts by the Fed before the middle of the year, but if a recession does materialise in the US in the second half of 2023, then lower interest rates next year make sense, especially if inflation declines become more meaningful. Returns on cash-like assets may be attractive today but a rolling one-month or three-month reinvestment strategy could see returns tail off quickly over one to two years. Harder to be a savvy investor as financial, geopolitical risks grow Investors in riskier assets are navigating negative macroeconomic drivers against valuations that suggest positive returns over the medium term. For every bull, there is a bear. On the positive side, there is no recession and nominal gross domestic product continues to grow strongly. On the negative side, the legacy of years of quantitative easing and the Covid-19 shock mean the global economy has potential to surprise. On balance, recent events have highlighted the risks, but have also shown that the authorities have tools. This might all just tip the odds in favour of markets continuing to grind out positive returns. But it remains an environment in which it is hard to have strong views. Ecaterina Bigos is CIO of core investments (Asia ex Japan) at AXA Investment Managers