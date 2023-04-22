A child rides a bicycle in the West Kowloon Cultural District in April 2022. Photo: Felix Wong
Billy Wong
How many deaths before Hong Kong reviews laws on child neglect?

  • Although the city has criminal provisions dealing with child neglect, leaving a child unattended at home is not a criminal act
  • With two children falling from a height in February, and the number of child neglect cases doubling in 10 years, Hong Kong must reassess its child protection laws

Updated: 8:15am, 22 Apr, 2023

