Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
C. Uday Bhaskar
Opinion

Opinion

C. Uday Bhaskar

The EU’s struggle to find a unified stance on China will shape the US-China contest

  • Macron has pushed for strategic autonomy while von der Leyen talks of ‘divide and conquer’ tactics and seeking a ‘distinct European approach’
  • All of these reflect the EU’s dilemma in finding an effective China policy

C. Uday Bhaskar
C. Uday Bhaskar

Updated: 1:00am, 22 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE