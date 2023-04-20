Shoppers peruse a night fair in Jinghong, in southwest Yunnan province, on February 12. China’s economy grew by 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, with domestic consumption playing a key role in the country’s economic recovery. Photo: Xinhua
