Shoppers peruse a night fair in Jinghong, in southwest Yunnan province, on February 12. China’s economy grew by 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, with domestic consumption playing a key role in the country’s economic recovery. Photo: Xinhua
Nicholas Spiro
Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

China’s bumpy recovery is still preferable to the chaos of a US recession and default

  • The start of a sharp, albeit uneven rebound in China after three years of self-imposed isolation has more upside than an increasingly vulnerable US economy and financial system
  • Investors should be less wary on China, and less complacent about the US

Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 3:45pm, 20 Apr, 2023

