People walk near a large screen showing stock exchange data in Shanghai on March 15, a day after Asia-Pacific markets sank in the fallout from failed US banks. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk near a large screen showing stock exchange data in Shanghai on March 15, a day after Asia-Pacific markets sank in the fallout from failed US banks. Photo: EPA-EFE
William R. Rhodes
Opinion

Opinion

The View by William R. Rhodes and Stuart P.M. Mackintosh

How China can learn from the mistakes in US banking culture and oversight

  • As China looks to reform its banking regulations, it can avoid US pitfalls, such as letting regional banks lend excessively to one sector or allowing skewed boards
  • Importantly, the siren call of lobbying for looser banking rules and regulations must be ignored