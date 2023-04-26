Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron chat during a stroll through the Pine Garden in Guangzhou on April 7. Macron has alluded to to an unhealthy, even dangerous, trend in transatlantic relations. Photo: EPA-EFE/Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron chat during a stroll through the Pine Garden in Guangzhou on April 7. Macron has alluded to to an unhealthy, even dangerous, trend in transatlantic relations. Photo: EPA-EFE/Xinhua
Lanxin Xiang
Opinion

Opinion

Lanxin Xiang

Why the EU should never have tried to paint China as a ‘strategic rival’

  • The label, introduced in 2019, pleases no one, having failed to curry US favour or extort Chinese concessions. Instead, the EU should focus on maintaining strategic autonomy

Lanxin Xiang
Lanxin Xiang

Updated: 1:00am, 26 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP