A Ghanaian student performs traditional Chinese dance during a show held by the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana, in Accra, Ghana, on April 21. While upholding the equality of all civilisations, China also sets great store by people-to-people exchanges. Photo: Xinhua
A Ghanaian student performs traditional Chinese dance during a show held by the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana, in Accra, Ghana, on April 21. While upholding the equality of all civilisations, China also sets great store by people-to-people exchanges. Photo: Xinhua