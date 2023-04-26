Brazilian President Lula da Silva (right) and President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 14. Photo: Reuters
by Kalinga Seneviratne
How BRICS nations are leading push to free Global South from West’s financial system
The warm embrace Lula da Silva received in China is the latest sign of relations that could speed up moves within the BRICS countries to create a new global economic architecture, creating greater distance for the Global South from the influence of the IMF and the World Bank