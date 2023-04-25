Five years into a once-unthinkable trade war with China, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen chose her words carefully on April 20. In a wide-ranging speech , she reversed the terms of US engagement with China, prioritising national security concerns over economic considerations. That ended a 40-year emphasis on economics and trade as the anchor to the world’s most important bilateral relationship. Yellen’s stance on security was almost confrontational: “We will not compromise on these concerns, even when they force trade-offs with our economic interests.” Yellen’s view is in line with the anti-China sentiment in the United States. The “new Washington consensus”, as Financial Times columnist Edward Luce calls it, maintains that engagement was the original sin of the US-China relationship because it gave China free rein to take advantage of America’s deal-focused naivety. China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 gets top billing in this respect: the US opened its markets but China broke its promise to become more like the US. Engagement, according to this argument, opened the door to security risks and human rights abuses. US officials are now determined to slam that door shut. There is more to come. US President Joe Biden is reportedly about to issue an executive order that will place restrictions on foreign direct investment (FDI) by US firms in certain “sensitive technologies” in China, such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. The US rejects the Chinese allegation that these measures are aimed at stifling Chinese development. Like sanctions against the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and those being considered against the social media app TikTok , this one is also being justified under national security The US case rests not on hard evidence but on the presumption of nefarious intent tied to China’s dual-purpose military-civilian fusion. Yet the US struggles with its own security fusion – namely, the fuzzy distinction between US underinvestment in innovation and the real and imagined threats of Chinese technology. Significantly, Yellen’s speech put both superpowers on the same page. At the Communist Party’s 20th national congress last October, President Xi Jinping’s opening message also stressed national security . With both countries fearful of the security threat each poses to the other, the shift from engagement to confrontation is mutual. Yellen is entirely correct in framing this shift as a trade-off, but she only hinted at the economic consequences of conflict. Quantifying these consequences is not simple. The American public deserves to know what is at stake when its leaders rethink an important economic relationship. Some fascinating new research goes a long way toward addressing this issue. A just-published study by the International Monetary Fund takes a first stab at identifying the costs. IMF economists view the problem through the lens of “slowbalisation”: the reduction of cross-border flows of goods and capital, reflected in geostrategic strategies of “reshoring” and what Yellen has called “friend-shoring” , or shifting offshore production from adversaries to like-minded countries. Such actions result in “dual bloc” FDI fragmentation. The IMF estimates the formation of a US bloc and a China bloc could reduce global output by as much as 2 per cent over the longer term. As the world’s largest economy, the US will account for a significant share of foregone output. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde recently stressed a different channel through which an escalating US-China conflict could adversely affect economic performance. Drawing on research by ECB staff, she focuses on the higher costs and inflation resulting from supply chain disruptions implied by conflict-driven FDI fragmentation. The ECB study concludes that geostrategic conflict could boost inflation by as much as 5 per cent in the short run and around 1 per cent in the longer term. Collateral effects on monetary policy and financial stability would follow. Despite rebound in China’s exports, is a supply chain shift accelerating? These model-based calculations of the costs of conflict imply a stagflationary combination of lower output and higher inflation – hardly a trivial consideration in today’s fragile economic climate. They also dovetail with economic theory. Countries trade with others to reap the benefits of comparative advantage. Yet there is an important twist for the US: a chronic shortfall of domestic saving casts the economic consequences of conflict with China in a different light. In 2022, net US saving – the depreciation-adjusted saving of households, businesses, and the government sector – fell to 1.6 per cent of national income, below the longer-term 5.8 per cent average from 1960 to 2020. Lacking in savings and wanting to invest and grow, the US takes advantage of the dollar’s status as the world’s dominant reserve currency and imports surplus savings from abroad, running a massive current-account and multilateral trade deficit to attract foreign capital. As such, US economic interests are tightly aligned with its outsize imbalances of trade and capital flows. Barring an unlikely resurgence of domestic US savings, compromising those flows for any reason has meaningful economic and financial consequences. The research cited above suggests those consequences will take the form of slower economic growth, higher inflation and possibly a weaker US dollar. This is hardly an ideal outcome for a US economy that is already at a precarious point in the business cycle. The trade-off for national security should not be taken lightly, and neither should perceived threats to US national security be accepted on blind faith. Stephen S. Roach, a former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia, is a faculty member at Yale University and the author, most recently, of “Accidental Conflict: America, China, and the Clash of False Narratives”. Copyright: Project Syndicate